20 legendary photos take you back to Little London in the 1950s

Published 13th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

These fantastic photos celebrate life in Little London during the 1950s.

They feature a range of landmarks in the community including The Victory Cinema as well as pubs such as the now demolished The Kings Arms and Oatlands Inn and the Corporation Hotel. The gallery also features a range of shops such as George Higgins fishmonger, a member of the family who was small of stature was regularly employed by Leeds Theatres, being cast often as one of the seven dwarfs. And the photos also recognise the suburb's many workshops and factories producing clothing and associated products which helped make Leeds the centre of the ready-to-wear clothing industry. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Oatlands Inn public house on Alfred Cross Street pictured in April 1958.

1. Little London in the 1950s

The Oatlands Inn public house on Alfred Cross Street pictured in April 1958. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The rear of the Corporation Hotel, formerly Campfield House, on Camp Road in May 1950. The hotel and the building next door both have bricked up windows. Iron gates are on the right and a cobbled yard is in the foreground.

2. Liitle London in the 1950s

The rear of the Corporation Hotel, formerly Campfield House, on Camp Road in May 1950. The hotel and the building next door both have bricked up windows. Iron gates are on the right and a cobbled yard is in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Clothing factoery 'Glen Henry Clothes Ltd' on Woerth Place pictured in April 1958.

3. Little London in the 1950s

Clothing factoery 'Glen Henry Clothes Ltd' on Woerth Place pictured in April 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The back Jacob Street, looking north east across Camp Road in March 1956. A man walks towards the camera.

4. Little London in the 1950s

The back Jacob Street, looking north east across Camp Road in March 1956. A man walks towards the camera. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in May 1950. It was formerly known as Campfield House, and was a private home. It was owned by Leeds Corporation for about 100 years, and in 1941 was leased to a brewery.

5. Little London in the 1950s

The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in May 1950. It was formerly known as Campfield House, and was a private home. It was owned by Leeds Corporation for about 100 years, and in 1941 was leased to a brewery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of Meanwood Street and Meanwood Road in April 1958. The corner shop was the business of I.L. Joseph, selling boots and shoes. Resting against the window is a member of the Higgins family, who kept a fish mongers shop on Meanwood Road.

6. Little London in the 1950s

The junction of Meanwood Street and Meanwood Road in April 1958. The corner shop was the business of I.L. Joseph, selling boots and shoes. Resting against the window is a member of the Higgins family, who kept a fish mongers shop on Meanwood Road. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

