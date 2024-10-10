1. Wortley in 1965
Five Lanes End at the junction of Upper Wortley Road, to the left and Oldfield Lane. Greenhill Lane, Lower Wortley Road and Dixon Lane also met here, hence the name. J. and K.D. Brown's general stores is in focus. This area was demolished and redeveloped. Pictured in March 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Wortley in 1965
The junction of Amberley Road and Tong Road in May 1965. Number 77 Amberley Road can be seen on the left, a three storey building. Moving right, number 79, then number 99 Tong Road, a sweet and tobacco shop and newsagents, business of E.H. and D. Brunton. Posters advertise various magazines and newspapers including an article on Face Lifts for Men in Reveille. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in 1965
Located between numbers 97 and 97a Tong Road, these were the Amberley Buildings, a row of commercial properties which went through to residential buildings on Florence Street. Pictured in May 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in 1965
Garages and a yard to the rear of number 8 Ebenezer Place. Number 8, just seen on the left edge was the home of Peter Kelly, a motor engineer. It is likely that he is also using the yard to sell the cars visible in the foreground. Pictured in May 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley in 1965
The Cemetery Hotel on Tong Road, with William Thornton as the landlord. Redshaw Grove runs to the right edge. Pictured in May 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Wortley in 1965
Hartington Road runs from the left edge of the view. Moving right, number 77 Tong Road is a newsagents and greengrocers with the names A. Lolley and F. Moore above the door. Pictured in May 1965. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
