West Leeds: 19 wonderous photos take you back to Wortley in the mid-1960s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 10th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos put the wonderous into Wortley as they showcase life around the west Leeds suburb during the mid-1960s.

They turn back the clock to 1965 and bring into focus local ,landmarks, shops, pubs and factories which will be remembered by a generation of people who called Worrley home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Five Lanes End at the junction of Upper Wortley Road, to the left and Oldfield Lane. Greenhill Lane, Lower Wortley Road and Dixon Lane also met here, hence the name. J. and K.D. Brown's general stores is in focus. This area was demolished and redeveloped. Pictured in March 1965.

The junction of Amberley Road and Tong Road in May 1965. Number 77 Amberley Road can be seen on the left, a three storey building. Moving right, number 79, then number 99 Tong Road, a sweet and tobacco shop and newsagents, business of E.H. and D. Brunton. Posters advertise various magazines and newspapers including an article on Face Lifts for Men in Reveille.

Located between numbers 97 and 97a Tong Road, these were the Amberley Buildings, a row of commercial properties which went through to residential buildings on Florence Street. Pictured in May 1965.

Garages and a yard to the rear of number 8 Ebenezer Place. Number 8, just seen on the left edge was the home of Peter Kelly, a motor engineer. It is likely that he is also using the yard to sell the cars visible in the foreground. Pictured in May 1965.

The Cemetery Hotel on Tong Road, with William Thornton as the landlord. Redshaw Grove runs to the right edge. Pictured in May 1965.

Hartington Road runs from the left edge of the view. Moving right, number 77 Tong Road is a newsagents and greengrocers with the names A. Lolley and F. Moore above the door. Pictured in May 1965.

