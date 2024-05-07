Leeds city centre nostalgia: Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station

Tickets please for this trip down memory lane showcasing memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 15:33 BST

The station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents.

Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station?

Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station? Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby. Towards the left of the photo, from circa 1970 to 1973 is the ABC cinema.

It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby. Towards the left of the photo, from circa 1970 to 1973 is the ABC cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

YEP readers have been reminiscing about the station, pictured here in 1978. "Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford."

YEP readers have been reminiscing about the station, pictured here in 1978. "Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford." Photo: YPN

The bus station pictured in October 1980. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right.

The bus station pictured in October 1980. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Buses can be seen in the picture as well as several people, some with umbrellas in this photo from October 1980.

Buses can be seen in the picture as well as several people, some with umbrellas in this photo from October 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking north along Vicar Lane showing the bus station in the centre. On the right is the Leeds & Holbeck Building Society next to the junction with Lady Lane. It is a wet day and several people can be seen with umbrellas.

A view looking north along Vicar Lane showing the bus station in the centre. On the right is the Leeds & Holbeck Building Society next to the junction with Lady Lane. It is a wet day and several people can be seen with umbrellas. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

