19 photos you'll only understand if you were a City of Leeds School pupil

Published 14th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at City of Leeds School.

Thousands of pupils were educated down the decades at the school in Woodhouse before it closed in July 2014 . Former students included former Leeds United footballer Aaron Lennon. Were you also one of them? We hope these photos plucked from the YEP archive spark some memories of growing up. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pupil and Leeds United academy player Aaron Lennon is pictured in November 2001. He had chosen to play for England U-16s and boasted his own boot deal with Adidas.

1. 2000s

Pupil and Leeds United academy player Aaron Lennon is pictured in November 2001. He had chosen to play for England U-16s and boasted his own boot deal with Adidas. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Pupils and staff of different nationalities, who want to display the flag of every nation represented there. Pictured in November 1995.

2. 1990s

Pupils and staff of different nationalities, who want to display the flag of every nation represented there. Pictured in November 1995. | YPN Photo: YPN

Gladiator Hunter visited the school in October 1997. He is pictured with pupil Helen Tran.

3. 1990s

Gladiator Hunter visited the school in October 1997. He is pictured with pupil Helen Tran. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Maths teacher Tony Livesey is pictured with pupils, Tendayai Ngulube and Morgan Jacquiss in April 2003.

4. 2000s

Maths teacher Tony Livesey is pictured with pupils, Tendayai Ngulube and Morgan Jacquiss in April 2003. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pupils check their GCSE results in August 2002.

5. 2000s

Pupils check their GCSE results in August 2002. | YPN Photo: YPN

City of Leeds School sixth form students Andrew Macgregor, 17, and Lucy Ung, pictured at The Derek Fatchett City Learning Centre's new Cyber Cafe in March 2001.

6. 2000s

City of Leeds School sixth form students Andrew Macgregor, 17, and Lucy Ung, pictured at The Derek Fatchett City Learning Centre's new Cyber Cafe in March 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN

