19 photos turn the spotlight on Leeds city centre in 1928

6 . Leeds city centre

A view looking up The Headrow from Vicar Lane in October 1928. On the left, L. Cantor, Bargain Boot Stores. Many shop signs protrude from walls plus two for public houses, The Three Legs, with Tetley sign and behind it, The Vine. Lloyds Bank Chambers is on the right, this building being erected between 1906-1908. It was demolished and rebuilt with all of the property on this side of the road, improving and widening The Headrow. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net