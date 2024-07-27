19 photos turn the spotlight on Leeds city centre in 1928

1. Leeds city centre
Shops on Lowerhead Row taken in October 1928 prior to street widening. Tolson's tripe shop can be seen at number 20 Lowerhead Row. The former premises of Youngman's fish and chip shop and restaurant can be seen next door with sign Nutrino.
2. Leeds city centre
Harewood Street behind Black Swan Hotel, with open top car parked on street.Sign for Thomas Middleton, pawnbrokers and jewellers is on the building in the middle of the photograph. Pictured in October 1928.
3. Leeds city centre
Leeds Permanent Building Society on the junction of Park Lane (now known as The Headrow) and Calverley Street. Calverley Chambers is on the left. Municipal buildings can be seen in the background. The building society and Calverley Chambers were demolished to create the Garden of Rest. Pictured in October 1928.
4. Leeds city centre
looking up Mark Lane from New Briggate, Halfords Cycle Company Ltd can be seen from the corner with Greenhills Tailors visible on upper level. Other shops include Boots Direct Ltd, Blooms Opticians and George Ashworth. Pictured in October 1928.
5. Leeds city centre
Junction of Lowerhead Row and New Briggate. Birds store was formerly H & D Hart, Milliner. Birds and all the properties below it on Lowerhead Row were soon to be demolished as part of the plans for widening the road to become The Headrow; various signs in the windows state 'closing down sale, everything must go'. Pictured in October 1928.
6. Leeds city centre
A view looking up The Headrow from Vicar Lane in October 1928. On the left, L. Cantor, Bargain Boot Stores. Many shop signs protrude from walls plus two for public houses, The Three Legs, with Tetley sign and behind it, The Vine. Lloyds Bank Chambers is on the right, this building being erected between 1906-1908. It was demolished and rebuilt with all of the property on this side of the road, improving and widening The Headrow.
