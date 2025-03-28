19 amazing photos take you back to Leeds in the autumn of 2003

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:04 BST

This photo gallery showcases 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the early 2000s.

They turn back the clock to September 2003 and highlight the news stories making the news headlines around the city during the month. It was a month which featured diners in Leeds enjoying a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road while seven colleagues at a Leeds opticians were all pregnant at the same time. A rugby league legend took over a well-known city boozer and a brand new state-of-the-art 350-seat music facility opened at Leeds College of Music.  READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 2003

1. Leeds in September 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in September 2003 | Tony Johnson

Diners in Leeds could enjoy a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road. The menu included seared tuna with butter bean and red onion salad.

2. Chapel Allerton

Diners in Leeds could enjoy a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road. The menu included seared tuna with butter bean and red onion salad. | Simon Hulme

Seven colleagues at Spec Savers in Cross Gates were all pregnant at the same time. Pictured, from left, are Vanessa Longdon (nine months), Tina Walker (eight months), Hayley Doyle (seven months), Charlotte Mear (five months), Clare Sheppard (five months), Kim Wood (six weeks) and Alison Woodlock (nine months).

3. Crossgates

Seven colleagues at Spec Savers in Cross Gates were all pregnant at the same time. Pictured, from left, are Vanessa Longdon (nine months), Tina Walker (eight months), Hayley Doyle (seven months), Charlotte Mear (five months), Clare Sheppard (five months), Kim Wood (six weeks) and Alison Woodlock (nine months). | Dan Oxtoby

Leeds Tykes unveiled their new mascot .

4. Headingley

Leeds Tykes unveiled their new mascot . | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Temple Newsam House reopened after restoration work to the terracing.

5. Leeds in September 2003

Temple Newsam House reopened after restoration work to the terracing. Photo: Gerard Binks

Danny McGuire was named the winner of the YEP Shooting Star Award. The presentation was made at Leeds Rhinos annual dinner and awards ceremony held at the Queens Hotel.

6. Leeds city centre

Danny McGuire was named the winner of the YEP Shooting Star Award. The presentation was made at Leeds Rhinos annual dinner and awards ceremony held at the Queens Hotel. Photo: James Hardisty

