They turn back the clock to September 2003 and highlight the news stories making the news headlines around the city during the month. It was a month which featured diners in Leeds enjoying a meal inside one of the cells at the Old Police Station on Harrogate Road while seven colleagues at a Leeds opticians were all pregnant at the same time. A rugby league legend took over a well-known city boozer and a brand new state-of-the-art 350-seat music facility opened at Leeds College of Music. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
19 amazing photos take you back to Leeds in the autumn of 2003
This photo gallery showcases 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the early 2000s.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.