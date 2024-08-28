South Leeds: 19 humble photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1960s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 14:28 BST

These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Hunslet home in the 1960s.

The images feature a range of street scenes and landmarks from a decade of change in the community and beyond. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

Beeston Road, at junction with Ashfield Terrace in Jun e 1964. The parade of shops includes grover Howard Stanley, D.B. Food supermarket and Winifred's hair stylist

The aftermath of a collision between a bus and a lorry in Dewsbury Road in January 1966.

Cotton Mill Row in February 1966.

Barmouth Street in the March 1966. These properties were through houses with back entrances on Back Barmouth Street.

Hillidge Place at its junction with Chesney Mount in August 1964.

Station Hotel public house seen from Bedford Row in June 1964.

