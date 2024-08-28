2 . Hunslet in the 1940s

Burton Road with the junction with Garnet Road. Number 30 Burton Road is indicated in ink and is 'Harding, groceries and provisions'. There are some adverts for Combes Ale and Watheys Stout in the window of number 30 and a lorry parked outside. On the corner of Garnet Road and Burton Road is 'Prices Tailors Ltd, wholesale clothiers'. There are two telegraph poles on Burton Road. Pictured in September 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net