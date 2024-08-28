1. Hunslet in the 1940s
The west side of Hunslet Lane, at the junction with South Row in October 1947. Premises shown are as follows; number 58, D.E. Angus, dining rooms; number 60, D. Johnson, shopkeeper; number 62, N. Johnson, tobacconist and number 64, H. Sidebottom, greengrocer, where a woman looks out of the doorway. To the right a coal lorry is partially visible. It belongs to the business of Lockwood, Hargreaves & Co., coal merchants, of 51 Hunslet Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1940s
Burton Road with the junction with Garnet Road. Number 30 Burton Road is indicated in ink and is 'Harding, groceries and provisions'. There are some adverts for Combes Ale and Watheys Stout in the window of number 30 and a lorry parked outside. On the corner of Garnet Road and Burton Road is 'Prices Tailors Ltd, wholesale clothiers'. There are two telegraph poles on Burton Road. Pictured in September 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1940s
Construction in progress of static water supply tank on Moor Road in October 1942.. Several workmen on site. In the background can be seen goods wagons on railway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1940s
The east side of Low Fields Road Spares on Low Fields Road. Shows scrapyard full of cars and tow truck on left. "Low Fields Road Spares" sign visible on building. Pictured in October 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1940s
Moor Road in October 1947. This view shows J.E. Fawcett, Builders and Contractors. In the distance a few houses are visible. Around the site is a black cast iron fence, behind which is a trailer with a 'for sale' sign painted on it. Power lines run through the back of the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1940s
Moor Road showing J.E. Fawcett, Builders and Contractors. Street lamp on left. Power cables overhead. Pictured in October 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
