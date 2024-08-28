South Leeds: 12 hardworking photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s

These wonderful photos provide a fascinating insight into life around Hunslet during the 1940s.

The gallery of images showcase a community hard at work with shops, factories and washhouses in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

The west side of Hunslet Lane, at the junction with South Row in October 1947. Premises shown are as follows; number 58, D.E. Angus, dining rooms; number 60, D. Johnson, shopkeeper; number 62, N. Johnson, tobacconist and number 64, H. Sidebottom, greengrocer, where a woman looks out of the doorway. To the right a coal lorry is partially visible. It belongs to the business of Lockwood, Hargreaves & Co., coal merchants, of 51 Hunslet Lane.

Burton Road with the junction with Garnet Road. Number 30 Burton Road is indicated in ink and is 'Harding, groceries and provisions'. There are some adverts for Combes Ale and Watheys Stout in the window of number 30 and a lorry parked outside. On the corner of Garnet Road and Burton Road is 'Prices Tailors Ltd, wholesale clothiers'. There are two telegraph poles on Burton Road. Pictured in September 1949.

Construction in progress of static water supply tank on Moor Road in October 1942.. Several workmen on site. In the background can be seen goods wagons on railway.

The east side of Low Fields Road Spares on Low Fields Road. Shows scrapyard full of cars and tow truck on left. "Low Fields Road Spares" sign visible on building. Pictured in October 1942.

Moor Road in October 1947. This view shows J.E. Fawcett, Builders and Contractors. In the distance a few houses are visible. Around the site is a black cast iron fence, behind which is a trailer with a 'for sale' sign painted on it. Power lines run through the back of the site.

Moor Road showing J.E. Fawcett, Builders and Contractors. Street lamp on left. Power cables overhead. Pictured in October 1947.

