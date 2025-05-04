Community-minded photos take you back to Armley and Wortley at the end of the 1990s

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of two neighbouring west Leeds suburbs.

They focus on Armley and Wortley throughout 1999, during a 12 months which featured bags of community spirit as well as reflections of a postcode comfortable with itself. Sport, charity and school life plays a huge part in these memories as does contrasting traffic and travel stories. A major traffic artery in the community was revealed as Britain's fourth most polluted road while it proved 16th time lucky for one learner driver from Armley. This was LS12 in 1999. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

School crossing patrol officer Stuart Smith helps pupils at Christ Church Co of E School get across the road safely in July 1999.

1. Armley

School crossing patrol officer Stuart Smith helps pupils at Christ Church Co of E School get across the road safely in July 1999. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Leeds Rhinos star Leroy Rivett swapped his training kit for a computer keyboard when he opened the new comptuer suite at Lower Wortley Primary in June 1999. He is pictured with Nicholas Woodcock, one of the school's sports captains.

2. Wortley

Leeds Rhinos star Leroy Rivett swapped his training kit for a computer keyboard when he opened the new comptuer suite at Lower Wortley Primary in June 1999. He is pictured with Nicholas Woodcock, one of the school's sports captains. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

This is Audrey Cooper, a volunteer at the British Heart Foundation's Armley charity shop. She is pictured in December 1999.

3. Armley

This is Audrey Cooper, a volunteer at the British Heart Foundation's Armley charity shop. She is pictured in December 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Minnesotas Bar in the Excelsior Snooker Club on Tong Road?

4. Armley

Do you remember Minnesotas Bar in the Excelsior Snooker Club on Tong Road? | Richard Hainsworth Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Girls from Wortley High rehearse for the schools 60's night 'An Evening of Peace Love and Understanding' . Pictured left to right are, Seren Cordwell, Lindsey Broadbent,Lisa Roberts and Amanda Brook.

5. Wortley in 1999

Girls from Wortley High rehearse for the schools 60's night 'An Evening of Peace Love and Understanding' . Pictured left to right are, Seren Cordwell, Lindsey Broadbent,Lisa Roberts and Amanda Brook. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

England U-12s table tennis stars Nicola White and Simon Noutch are pictured at Armley Sports Centre.

6. Armley

England U-12s table tennis stars Nicola White and Simon Noutch are pictured at Armley Sports Centre. | Matt Griggs Photo: Matt Griggs

