The photos turn back the clock to 1964 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include the Yorkshire Dales and Yorkshire Wolds as well as major cities such as Leeds, York, Huddersfield and coastal resorts such as Scarborough and Runswick Bay. READ MORE: 25 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1975
1. Denby Dale
September 1964 and the great pie of Denby Dale made its public appearance after 48 hours simmering in farmer Hector Buckley's barn. It is being towed by steam traction engine. Photo: YPN
2. Wakefield
Lee Gap Horse Fair in August 1964. Photo: YPN
3. Helmsley
The oldest publicly owned railway pictured in July 1964. Photo: YPN
4. Ossett
Receiving his movement orders from the control room by radio is Stanley Hey, a driver of one of the 350 h. p. diesel shunters. Pictured in November 1964. Photo: YPN
5. North York Moors National Park
A pleasant outlook north of Sutton Bank looking towards Hawnby and the Hambleton Hills in May 1964. Photo: YPN
6. Huddersfield
Inside the Standard Fireworks factory in April 1964. Pictured is Mary Avison packing hundreds of 'air bombs' all ready for the touch paper. Photo: YPN