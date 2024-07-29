They turn back the clock to 1973 and focus on the news stories making the headlines during the 12 months. It was a year the winds of social and economic change swept through the city. The city’s pub culture was feeling the pinch while the city’s residents came together for a range of annual events. Photo memories feature the city centre before heading around the suburbs with Whitkirk, Yeadon, Holbeck, Chapeltown, Rothwell and Bramley in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
November 1973 and plans were unveiled to turn the former Star and Garter pub in Leeds city centre into an amusement arcade. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
The new look exterior of the Jubilee on The Headrow in August 1973. | YPNPhoto: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
The Queen Mother was in Leeds to see the Freedom of the City conferred on H.M.S. Ark Royal in October 1973. Pictured is Julia King, daughter of crew member, Petty Officer Electrician, Ian King, presenting Her Majesty with a posy of flowers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Cross Green
The Right Hon. Christopher Chattaway, MP then Minister for Industrial Development, lays the foundation stone for Miers new factory in October 1973. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Harewood House
Countess of Harewood in the Bird Garden with an emu in November 1973. This was one of two six month old new additions to the Bird Garden, purchased from Whipsnade Zoo. They refused to pose for the photograph. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley
Welterweight boxer Jeff Gale married Jacquie Foster at St Peter's Church in Bramley in October 1973. His best man was friend Joe Bugner (right) the European heavyweight boxing champion. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.