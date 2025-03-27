19 of the finest photos take you back to Farnley in the 1990s

1. Farnley in the 1990s
Do you remember Terence and Christine Mudd? They ran The Woodcock pub. They are pictured in June 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
May 1999 and Farnley High School deputy head Mal Hughes, signs the shirt of Louise Deery. Looking on, from left, are Antony Wilkinson, Ian McCarran, Lindsay Sharp, and Alaina Jessey. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Children in front of mural they have produced at Old Farnley Community Centre in August 1996. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
Farnley Park High School U-15s team pictured in October 1996. Back row from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot (captain), Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
New Farnley CC who played in Division 1 of the Central Yorkshire League in July 1997. Pictured, back row from left, are Kevin Page, Simon Lindsay, Craig Russell (captain), John Storey, Ian Swarbreck, and Jim Metcalfe. Front, from left, are Noel Bullock, Ryan Robinson, Ian Bell, Gary Simpson and Richard Good. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
