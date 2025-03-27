19 of the finest photos take you back to Farnley in the 1990s

These photos bring together old and new Farnley in a gallery celebrating life in the community during the 1990s.

It was a decade the LS12 community had a smile on its face thanks to achievements in school, local sport and beyond. This packed gallery features faces you may remember and turns the spotlight on stories making the news as well as celebrating community pride and spirit. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Farnley in the 1990s

Do you remember Terence and Christine Mudd? They ran The Woodcock pub. They are pictured in June 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

2. Farnley in the 1990s

May 1999 and Farnley High School deputy head Mal Hughes, signs the shirt of Louise Deery. Looking on, from left, are Antony Wilkinson, Ian McCarran, Lindsay Sharp, and Alaina Jessey. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

3. Farnley in the 1990s

Children in front of mural they have produced at Old Farnley Community Centre in August 1996. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

4. Farnley in the 1990s

Farnley Park High School U-15s team pictured in October 1996. Back row from left, are Paul Nelson, Michael Lawrence, Lee Butterworth, Francis Lyon, Stephen Talbot (captain), Mitchell Hardisty, Danny Whelan, David Taylor and Matthew Bryant. Front row, from left, are Craig Turnbull, Ashley Brewer, Andrew Punter, Joe Suggitt, Steven Robinson, Dale Dodsworth and David Whittingham. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

5. Farnley in the 1990s

Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

6. Farnley in the 1990s

New Farnley CC who played in Division 1 of the Central Yorkshire League in July 1997. Pictured, back row from left, are Kevin Page, Simon Lindsay, Craig Russell (captain), John Storey, Ian Swarbreck, and Jim Metcalfe. Front, from left, are Noel Bullock, Ryan Robinson, Ian Bell, Gary Simpson and Richard Good. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

