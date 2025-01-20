They turn back the clock to 1998 and showcase life around the city during a 12 months which featured a well-known estate agent starting to sell houses via the internet and a thriving supermarket which served students in LS2 was facing an uncertain future. Elsewhere a decorator was aiming to paint a village white. A Leeds United superfan was offering a discount for the removal of red paint. This gallery of memories features city centre landmarks before heading out to the city suburbs with Morlkey, Otley, Harhills and Meanwood all in focus. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? La Comida on Mill Hill pictured in January 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Kippax
Kippax painter Gary Edwards was painting the village white in November 1998. The Leeds United superfan was offering a discount for the removal of red paint. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Moortown
Russell Manning, of Manning Estates in Moortown started using the Internet to sell houses. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds University
Do you remember Dennis Wardell? His thriving supermarket at Leeds University was facing an uncertain future in 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds city centre
Clarence Dock by night, showing the Royal Armouries Museum on the left, taken during the Waterfront Festival of 1998. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Morley
ATS Ltd on Chartists Way in Morley pictured in November 1998. By the year 2000 this building was the only part of the Great Northern Railway complex still standing in the area where Morley Top Station had been. It had been a warehouse where goods could be unloaded from railway trucks under cover close to the edge of the railway goods yard. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
