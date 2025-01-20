They turn back the clock to 1998 and showcase life around the city during a 12 months which featured a well-known estate agent starting to sell houses via the internet and a thriving supermarket which served students in LS2 was facing an uncertain future. Elsewhere a decorator was aiming to paint a village white. A Leeds United superfan was offering a discount for the removal of red paint. This gallery of memories features city centre landmarks before heading out to the city suburbs with Morlkey, Otley, Harhills and Meanwood all in focus. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia