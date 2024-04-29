19 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1995

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Leeds during the middle of the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They chart a year in the life of your city in 1995, a 12 months which featured its fair share of change and challenges. as the mobile phone revolution really took off to become something that everyone could afford to have. The gallery focuses life around the city centre with shopping and travel providing a focus before heading out to the suburbs with Armley and Morley among those to be featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson collection and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Shoppers on Commercial Street in January 1995.

1. Leeds city centre

Shoppers on Commercial Street in January 1995. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Radiophone Services on Vicar Lane pictured in January 1995.

2. Leeds city centre

Radiophone Services on Vicar Lane pictured in January 1995. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The National Express Coach Station on Wellington Street in October 1995.

3. Leeds city centre

The National Express Coach Station on Wellington Street in October 1995. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Crowds are gathered on Queen Street and Windsor Court at the opening of the pedestrianisation scheme for Queen Street in December 1995. Councillor Linda Middleton, on the left, is about to cut the tape.

4. Morley

Crowds are gathered on Queen Street and Windsor Court at the opening of the pedestrianisation scheme for Queen Street in December 1995. Councillor Linda Middleton, on the left, is about to cut the tape. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
The 1899 building of the Morley Industrial Co-operative Society, now occupied by Barclays Bank, at the junction of Queen Street and Albion Street. Just visible on the right is part of the 1957 Co-op building, known as Society House. Pictured in February 1995.

5. Morley

The 1899 building of the Morley Industrial Co-operative Society, now occupied by Barclays Bank, at the junction of Queen Street and Albion Street. Just visible on the right is part of the 1957 Co-op building, known as Society House. Pictured in February 1995. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
The Superintendent's Office of Morley Town Hall located at Windsor Court entrance. As part of the refurbishment schemes which began in July 1995, this office was demolished and space was found in another part of the building.

6. Leeds in 1995

The Superintendent's Office of Morley Town Hall located at Windsor Court entrance. As part of the refurbishment schemes which began in July 1995, this office was demolished and space was found in another part of the building. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.