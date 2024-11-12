1. Leeds city centre
Trams passing City Square, including no. 64 in front, one of the Brush-bodied 1926 Chamberlains, bound for Hawksworth Road. In the background are the Royal Exchange buildings, housing among others the Automobile Association. Pictured in August 1937. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
2. Leeds city centre
Kardomah Cafe on Briggate in July 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Quarry Hill
The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left. Yorkshire Penny Bank is on the left, on the end of Mabgate, with semi-circular frontage, business of Simon Adlestone, boot and shoe dealer. The church behind is St. Marys' Mabgate. To the right, Quarry Hill Flats are being constructed. Pictured in April 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Briggate in July 1937. July 1937. Kardomah Cafe, opened in 1908, closed 1965. Next Bon Marche chambers, 67a Fleming's hairdresser and also Mutual Clothing and Furnishing Club. Number 68 Bon Marche shop, ladieswear, signs state 'Expiration of Lease','Great closing down sale.' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Showing retail premises on Briggate in July 1937. These are, from left, Dolcis Shoe Company is just visible in the far left; Horne Bros. Ltd., Clothiers; Kardomah Exhibition Tea-rooms; Bon Marche Chambers and The Great Universal Store is just visible on the far right. The buildings above are 3-storey stone built in the classical style. There is a car parked by the road side and several people passing by. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
King Charles Hotel on Lands Lane in June 1937. It opened in 1845 but was demolished to build the new Schofields store, circa 1975. It had actually closed down as a public house ten years before, on May 5, 1965. Sherwins Restaurant, advertising 'Suppers', is on the right. It closed down after 100 years of service, again to make way for the new extension to Schofields. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
