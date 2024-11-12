19 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1937

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of your Leeds at the back end of the 1930s.

They turn back the clock to 1937 and showcase life around the city centre as well as the suburbs with Quarry Hill and Kirkstall both in focus. The images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Trams passing City Square, including no. 64 in front, one of the Brush-bodied 1926 Chamberlains, bound for Hawksworth Road. In the background are the Royal Exchange buildings, housing among others the Automobile Association. Pictured in August 1937.

1. Leeds city centre

Trams passing City Square, including no. 64 in front, one of the Brush-bodied 1926 Chamberlains, bound for Hawksworth Road. In the background are the Royal Exchange buildings, housing among others the Automobile Association. Pictured in August 1937. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society

Kardomah Cafe on Briggate in July 1937.

2. Leeds city centre

Kardomah Cafe on Briggate in July 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left. Yorkshire Penny Bank is on the left, on the end of Mabgate, with semi-circular frontage, business of Simon Adlestone, boot and shoe dealer. The church behind is St. Marys' Mabgate. To the right, Quarry Hill Flats are being constructed. Pictured in April 1937.

3. Quarry Hill

The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left. Yorkshire Penny Bank is on the left, on the end of Mabgate, with semi-circular frontage, business of Simon Adlestone, boot and shoe dealer. The church behind is St. Marys' Mabgate. To the right, Quarry Hill Flats are being constructed. Pictured in April 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Briggate in July 1937. July 1937. Kardomah Cafe, opened in 1908, closed 1965. Next Bon Marche chambers, 67a Fleming's hairdresser and also Mutual Clothing and Furnishing Club. Number 68 Bon Marche shop, ladieswear, signs state 'Expiration of Lease','Great closing down sale.'

4. Leeds city centre

Briggate in July 1937. July 1937. Kardomah Cafe, opened in 1908, closed 1965. Next Bon Marche chambers, 67a Fleming's hairdresser and also Mutual Clothing and Furnishing Club. Number 68 Bon Marche shop, ladieswear, signs state 'Expiration of Lease','Great closing down sale.' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Showing retail premises on Briggate in July 1937. These are, from left, Dolcis Shoe Company is just visible in the far left; Horne Bros. Ltd., Clothiers; Kardomah Exhibition Tea-rooms; Bon Marche Chambers and The Great Universal Store is just visible on the far right. The buildings above are 3-storey stone built in the classical style. There is a car parked by the road side and several people passing by.

5. Leeds city centre

Showing retail premises on Briggate in July 1937. These are, from left, Dolcis Shoe Company is just visible in the far left; Horne Bros. Ltd., Clothiers; Kardomah Exhibition Tea-rooms; Bon Marche Chambers and The Great Universal Store is just visible on the far right. The buildings above are 3-storey stone built in the classical style. There is a car parked by the road side and several people passing by. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

King Charles Hotel on Lands Lane in June 1937. It opened in 1845 but was demolished to build the new Schofields store, circa 1975. It had actually closed down as a public house ten years before, on May 5, 1965. Sherwins Restaurant, advertising 'Suppers', is on the right. It closed down after 100 years of service, again to make way for the new extension to Schofields.

6. Leeds city centre

King Charles Hotel on Lands Lane in June 1937. It opened in 1845 but was demolished to build the new Schofields store, circa 1975. It had actually closed down as a public house ten years before, on May 5, 1965. Sherwins Restaurant, advertising 'Suppers', is on the right. It closed down after 100 years of service, again to make way for the new extension to Schofields. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

