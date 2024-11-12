6 . Leeds city centre

King Charles Hotel on Lands Lane in June 1937. It opened in 1845 but was demolished to build the new Schofields store, circa 1975. It had actually closed down as a public house ten years before, on May 5, 1965. Sherwins Restaurant, advertising 'Suppers', is on the right. It closed down after 100 years of service, again to make way for the new extension to Schofields. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net