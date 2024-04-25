They turn back the clock to turn the spotlight on Kirkstall during the 1930s. They highlight the daily hustle and bustle of life around the suburb and bring into focus a range of local landmarks including Kirkstall Abbey. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Burley and Kirkstall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
19 knockout photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1930s
These wonderful photos showcase a community at work, rest and play.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.