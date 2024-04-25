19 knockout photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1930s

These wonderful photos showcase a community at work, rest and play.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They turn back the clock to turn the spotlight on Kirkstall during the 1930s. They highlight the daily hustle and bustle of life around the suburb and bring into focus a range of local landmarks including Kirkstall Abbey. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Abbey Picture House on Abbey Road pictured in August 1937. It had opened on September 22, 1913. It was closed on October 8, 1960 with the last film shown Idle on Parade starring William Bendix. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Star and Garter Hotel which is at 5 Bridge Road. The name comes from the Order of the Garter of which the star is part of the insignia. Pictured in July 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Morris Lane in September 1935. On the left is Station Parade, number 12 is a branch of Thrift Stores, grocers. Windows display a variety of goods, hardware and household wares, bread and cakes, bacon and tinned foods. Customers are offered free insurance and loyalty bonus of 2/6d (Twelve and half pence) for every £1 spent. On the right, number 10 is William Greaves, butcher. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Rhodes, grocery store is on the corner of Vesper Road with Woodhall Drive in September 1937. A stall selling fresh produce has been set up on the pavement. The City Engineer has marked this on the photograph with a red cross implying that permission has not been granted. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Vesper Road in September 1937. On the left number 69, Miss Mary Knight dispensing chemist, right number 71, Charles Marriot grocer, has a shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A row of stone cottages at the junction of Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane in July 1938. Gardens in view, including a vegetable patch and a bird bath in one. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

