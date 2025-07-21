19 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

It was an issue that was driving motorists to distraction in the mid-1990s.

Pricey parking was dominating the news agenda in 1994, a year which also saw a fundamental change in shopping habits with the introduction of Sunday trading. These 19 photos chart the year in photos with city centre landmarks in focus as well as memories from the suburbs with Drighlington, Chapel Allerton, Morley and Yeadon all featured. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Parking opposite the Hilton Hotel in July 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Leeds city centre

'Long live the City Varieties!' A galaxy of theatre stars called on council chiefs to refurbish the city centre gem in June 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Woodhouse

The Dry Dock on Woodhouse Lane pictured in January 1994. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

August Bank Holiday witnessed a major shake-up for shopping centres as landlords and retailers put plans in place for Sunday opening. The Sunday Trading Act allowed most shops to open on Sundays, though large stores (over 3,000 sq ft) were limited to six hours of trading between 10am and 6pm. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Burley

The Rising Sun was one of five pubs in the city have been granted Grade Il listed status on the recommendation of English Heritage. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Young Leeds artists pictured in July 1994. They are, from left, Chris Leach, Rosie Harris, Katherine Round and Jenny Baker. | YPN Photo: YPN

