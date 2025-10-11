19 of the best photos showcase Leeds schools teams from the 1990s

They are the photos which showcase promise of young sporting prowess across Leeds.

From cross country and cricket through to rugby and netball these images capture a generation of sports-mad youngsters keen to make their mark. Our photographer stopped off at schools across the city during the 1990s to snap teams who were playing for school pride and glory. Hundreds of young faces are featured - spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Can you spot yourself in these photos of Leeds schools teams during the 1990s?

Garforth Community College U-15s netball team. Back row, from left, are Katie Hilton, Naomi Thornton, Helen Bastow, Claire Watson, Danielle Lynn, Lucy Butcher. Front row, from left, are Susie Howard, Keely Lyons, Katie Hayes and Becky Staunton.

Garforth Community College U-15s netball team. Back row, from left, are Katie Hilton, Naomi Thornton, Helen Bastow, Claire Watson, Danielle Lynn, Lucy Butcher. Front row, from left, are Susie Howard, Keely Lyons, Katie Hayes and Becky Staunton.

Garforth Community College U-15s football team. Back row, from left, are Steven Brown, Paul Nottingham, Andy Pidcock, Rich Ellaby, Gavin Morris, Lee Johnson, Kevin Watson, Dave Marshall and Mark Gibson. Front row, from left, are Rich Simpson, Jon Pickup, Gareth Tiffany, James Barker, Rich Coggin, Rich McKinney and Ben Urwin.

Garforth Community College U-15s football team. Back row, from left, are Steven Brown, Paul Nottingham, Andy Pidcock, Rich Ellaby, Gavin Morris, Lee Johnson, Kevin Watson, Dave Marshall and Mark Gibson. Front row, from left, are Rich Simpson, Jon Pickup, Gareth Tiffany, James Barker, Rich Coggin, Rich McKinney and Ben Urwin.

Cardinal Heenan High School U-14s football team. Back row, from left are Phillip Teggart, Stephen Slater, Sean Fallon, Nicholas Walsh, Jason Rosenthall, Paul Cordwell, Matthew Budden and Stephen Bennett. Front row, from left, are Michael Keville, Calem Connolly, Nicky Freeman, Simon Collings and Robert Broadhurst.

Cardinal Heenan High School U-14s football team. Back row, from left are Phillip Teggart, Stephen Slater, Sean Fallon, Nicholas Walsh, Jason Rosenthall, Paul Cordwell, Matthew Budden and Stephen Bennett. Front row, from left, are Michael Keville, Calem Connolly, Nicky Freeman, Simon Collings and Robert Broadhurst.

Garforth Community College, rugby 1st XV. Back row, from left, are John Haywood, Rob Ward, Ste Hall, Gareth Moad, Gareth Chester, Simon Ellis, Stephen Sullivan, Robert Gummerson, Ant Aint, Tom Young, Lee McGlynn and Mark Barrett. Front row, from left, are James Howard, Mike Foster, Dan Harwood, Graeme Smith and Stuart Brown.

Garforth Community College, rugby 1st XV. Back row, from left, are John Haywood, Rob Ward, Ste Hall, Gareth Moad, Gareth Chester, Simon Ellis, Stephen Sullivan, Robert Gummerson, Ant Aint, Tom Young, Lee McGlynn and Mark Barrett. Front row, from left, are James Howard, Mike Foster, Dan Harwood, Graeme Smith and Stuart Brown.

Manston St James Primary School U-11s football team. Back row, from left, are Daniel Scott Lee Wright, Craig Johnson, Jack Easby, Luke Baker, Tom Bradley and James Salt. Front row, from left, are Nicholas Shires Rian Sharp, Andrew Woods, Danny Fancis, Michael Shaw and Peter Walpole.

Manston St James Primary School U-11s football team. Back row, from left, are Daniel Scott Lee Wright, Craig Johnson, Jack Easby, Luke Baker, Tom Bradley and James Salt. Front row, from left, are Nicholas Shires Rian Sharp, Andrew Woods, Danny Fancis, Michael Shaw and Peter Walpole.

