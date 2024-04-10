19 magnificent photos take you back to Morley in the mid 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what LS27 had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Morley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Valerie Cust with members of Kids for Kids, a charity dance group which she set up 25 years ago in Morley. Pictured in September 2007.

Valerie Cust with members of Kids for Kids, a charity dance group which she set up 25 years ago in Morley. Pictured in September 2007. Photo: YPN

West Yorkshire & North Yorkshire Police took part in a public order training course on the Howley Park, Industrial Estate in Oxtober 2007. Pictured are riot police officers running through fire after petrol bombs were thrown by rioters during the exercise.

West Yorkshire & North Yorkshire Police took part in a public order training course on the Howley Park, Industrial Estate in Oxtober 2007. Pictured are riot police officers running through fire after petrol bombs were thrown by rioters during the exercise.

Singer Lee Lambert was set to make his TV debut in May 2007. He was due to appeal on the Brian Conley Let Me Entertain You show.

Singer Lee Lambert was set to make his TV debut in May 2007. He was due to appeal on the Brian Conley Let Me Entertain You show. Photo: YPN

Ed Balls, Secretary of State for Children, School and Families, visited Bruntcliffe High School i9n October 2007.

Ed Balls, Secretary of State for Children, School and Families, visited Bruntcliffe High School i9n October 2007. Photo: YPN

Charlotte Harrison leads baby massage class for dads at Fusion Gym in October 2007.

Charlotte Harrison leads baby massage class for dads at Fusion Gym in October 2007. Photo: YPN

Community-minded residents turned out in force to clean up Troy Road in September 2007.

Community-minded residents turned out in force to clean up Troy Road in September 2007. Photo: Third Party

