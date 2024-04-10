1. Morley in the mid 2000s
Valerie Cust with members of Kids for Kids, a charity dance group which she set up 25 years ago in Morley. Pictured in September 2007. Photo: YPN
2. Morley in the mid 2000s
West Yorkshire & North Yorkshire Police took part in a public order training course on the Howley Park, Industrial Estate in Oxtober 2007. Pictured are riot police officers running through fire after petrol bombs were thrown by rioters during the exercise.
3. Morley in the mid 2000s
Singer Lee Lambert was set to make his TV debut in May 2007. He was due to appeal on the Brian Conley Let Me Entertain You show. Photo: YPN
4. Morley in the mid 2000s
Ed Balls, Secretary of State for Children, School and Families, visited Bruntcliffe High School i9n October 2007. Photo: YPN
5. Morley in the mid 2000s
Charlotte Harrison leads baby massage class for dads at Fusion Gym in October 2007. Photo: YPN
6. Morley in the mid 2000s
Community-minded residents turned out in force to clean up Troy Road in September 2007. Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.