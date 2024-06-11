These photo gems feature sugar and spice and all things nice. They turn back the clock to celebrate the sweet shops that children spent their pocket money in through the years. Sweet shops in the city centre and the suburbs including Hunslet, Roithwell, Horsforth, Meanwood, Sheepscar and Beeston are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. The images are a pick and mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
19 lip-licking photos of Leeds sweet shops you may remember from your childhood
Sweet memories are made of these - and who are we to disagree?
