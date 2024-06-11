19 lip-licking photos of Leeds sweet shops you may remember from your childhood

Sweet memories are made of these - and who are we to disagree?

These photo gems feature sugar and spice and all things nice. They turn back the clock to celebrate the sweet shops that children spent their pocket money in through the years. Sweet shops in the city centre and the suburbs including Hunslet, Roithwell, Horsforth, Meanwood, Sheepscar and Beeston are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. The images are a pick and mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

November 2007 and pictured is Carol Brewer behind the counter at her sweet shop Marples.

1. Horsforth

November 2007 and pictured is Carol Brewer behind the counter at her sweet shop Marples. | Matthew Page Photo: Matthew Page

Brown's Sweet Shop on Kirkgate Market pictured in February 1989.

2. Leeds city centre

Brown's Sweet Shop on Kirkgate Market pictured in February 1989. | Michael D. Barber Photo: Michael D. Barber

Do you remember the 'Cockburn Tuck Shop'? The two windows on the left edge were part of Burton Road, a grocers and sweet shop, run by A. Gifford. Pictured in October 1967.

3. Beeston

Do you remember the 'Cockburn Tuck Shop'? The two windows on the left edge were part of Burton Road, a grocers and sweet shop, run by A. Gifford. Pictured in October 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Who remembers a sweet shop on the corner of Winchester Street? Pictured in June 1973.

4. Armley

Who remembers a sweet shop on the corner of Winchester Street? Pictured in June 1973. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Hemingway's sweet shop on Old Lane in Beeston in April 1935.

5. Beeston

Hemingway's sweet shop on Old Lane in Beeston in April 1935. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

January 1940 and pictured is newsagent and sweet shop, business of Edward Hutchinson. It was located at the corner of Heath Grove, opposite Elland Road.

6. Beeston

January 1940 and pictured is newsagent and sweet shop, business of Edward Hutchinson. It was located at the corner of Heath Grove, opposite Elland Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

