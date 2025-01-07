1. Hunslet in the 1980s
Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. Pictured, from left, are William Hill, Bookmakers at no. 235, Thurstons Bakers at 235a, Green Bros. Butchers 237, Collinsons Furnishers 239, Discount Motor Accessories 241, Jones of Oakwood TV & Electrical 243 and John Handyman, Woodworkers supplies 247. Further along are Grandways supermarket at 255 - 257 and on the far right the New Inn Public House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1980s
Looking across Meadow Lane from the site of the former Spread Eagle Yard towards a row of shops on the other side numbered 75 to 107. The lower building on the left, no.75, is Ascott Motors. These buildings have all since been demolished and the site is now occupied by Leeds City Office Park. Pictured in August 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1980s
Hunslet Low Road is on the left, the trading estate area is divided by Seven Road, a large white sign is displayed there. The sign is for the British Waterways Board, entrance on Old Mill Lane, which is the next road in to the north. The River Aire runs to the right of the warehouses (not in view), this is looking from the south. Pictured in April 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1980s
Te north side of Tetley's Brewery seen from Hunslet Lane in August 1980. Cars are parked outside. On the left, by the junction with Salem Place, is Motor Cycle Spares, No.47 Hunslet Lane, which has several motorbikes on display outside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1980s
Looking north along Hunslet Lane in August 1980, seen from Tetley's Brewery. On the right, a man is looking at motorbikes on display outside Motor Cycle Spares, No.47 Hunslet Lane. Next to this is the junction with Salem Place, with Salem Congregational Church beyond. Further along are are offices of the British Waterways Board. On the left, bus shelters can be seen in front of the Red Lion public house. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1980s
Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. On the right, Grandways supermarket is at no. 255 - 257, next to this is Cash-In Discount Stores at 253. Shops further along include Jones of Oakwood, TV & Electrical, Discount Motor Accessories, Green Bros. Butchers, Thurston's Bakers and William Hill Bookmakers. In the foreground on the left is the junction with Stratford Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.