These honest photos are sure to resonate with a generation of people who called Hunslet home in the 1980s.

Shops, pubs, factories, landmarks and local sport are all featured in this wonderful trip down memory lane to showcase life around the suburb during the decade.. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Grandways - Memories of the 'serve yourself and save' Leeds supermarket LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. Pictured, from left, are William Hill, Bookmakers at no. 235, Thurstons Bakers at 235a, Green Bros. Butchers 237, Collinsons Furnishers 239, Discount Motor Accessories 241, Jones of Oakwood TV & Electrical 243 and John Handyman, Woodworkers supplies 247. Further along are Grandways supermarket at 255 - 257 and on the far right the New Inn Public House.

Looking across Meadow Lane from the site of the former Spread Eagle Yard towards a row of shops on the other side numbered 75 to 107. The lower building on the left, no.75, is Ascott Motors. These buildings have all since been demolished and the site is now occupied by Leeds City Office Park. Pictured in August 1983.

Hunslet Low Road is on the left, the trading estate area is divided by Seven Road, a large white sign is displayed there. The sign is for the British Waterways Board, entrance on Old Mill Lane, which is the next road in to the north. The River Aire runs to the right of the warehouses (not in view), this is looking from the south. Pictured in April 1980.

Te north side of Tetley's Brewery seen from Hunslet Lane in August 1980. Cars are parked outside. On the left, by the junction with Salem Place, is Motor Cycle Spares, No.47 Hunslet Lane, which has several motorbikes on display outside.

Looking north along Hunslet Lane in August 1980, seen from Tetley's Brewery. On the right, a man is looking at motorbikes on display outside Motor Cycle Spares, No.47 Hunslet Lane. Next to this is the junction with Salem Place, with Salem Congregational Church beyond. Further along are are offices of the British Waterways Board. On the left, bus shelters can be seen in front of the Red Lion public house.

Shops on Dewsbury Road in August 1980. On the right, Grandways supermarket is at no. 255 - 257, next to this is Cash-In Discount Stores at 253. Shops further along include Jones of Oakwood, TV & Electrical, Discount Motor Accessories, Green Bros. Butchers, Thurston's Bakers and William Hill Bookmakers. In the foreground on the left is the junction with Stratford Street.

