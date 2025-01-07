3 . Hunslet in the 1980s

Hunslet Low Road is on the left, the trading estate area is divided by Seven Road, a large white sign is displayed there. The sign is for the British Waterways Board, entrance on Old Mill Lane, which is the next road in to the north. The River Aire runs to the right of the warehouses (not in view), this is looking from the south. Pictured in April 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net