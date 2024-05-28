1. What time is it?
Featured with a tear in our eye, everyone used our clock to check the time and temperature driving in and out of the city centre. Photo: YPN
2. Travel up and down the 'Smartie Tube'
Remember this escalator at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street? Photo: YPN
3. Get your stakes on
Did you ever get your skates on at the Rollerarena on Kirkstall Road? Photo: YPN
4. Watch a band at The Cockpit
Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years. Photo: YPN
5. Thrills at the fairground
Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998. Photo: Peter Langford
6. The weird, wonderful and wacky
Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015. Photo: YPN
