5 . Thrills at the fairground

Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998. Photo: Peter Langford