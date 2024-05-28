19 great things we could once do in Leeds - but have now gone forever

Leeds has changed beyond recognition over the years prompting a generation of residents to reminisce.

Leeds has changed beyond recognition over the years prompting a generation of residents to reminisce.

This gallery of memories turns the spotlight on things that were either popular sights in the city, useful facilities, or just great fun to do. Many of you will remember them from childhood, or even later in life.

Featured with a tear in our eye, everyone used our clock to check the time and temperature driving in and out of the city centre.

1. What time is it?

Featured with a tear in our eye, everyone used our clock to check the time and temperature driving in and out of the city centre. Photo: YPN

Remember this escalator at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street?

2. Travel up and down the 'Smartie Tube'

Remember this escalator at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street? Photo: YPN

Did you ever get your skates on at the Rollerarena on Kirkstall Road?

3. Get your stakes on

Did you ever get your skates on at the Rollerarena on Kirkstall Road? Photo: YPN

Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

4. Watch a band at The Cockpit

Its loss was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years. Photo: YPN

Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998.

5. Thrills at the fairground

Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998. Photo: Peter Langford

Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.

6. The weird, wonderful and wacky

Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015. Photo: YPN

