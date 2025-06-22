19 eye-catching photos of the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade from the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

It was the annual summer event which brought thousands onto the streets of Leeds.

Held every June the Lord Mayor’s Parade celebrated city life in a riot of colour and noise. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside dozens of floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor before heading back to Woodhouse Moor. These photos plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, focus on the Parade's during the 1980s. Were you involved? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Miss Metro girls in June 1987. Pictured, from left, are Helen Hillman, 20, Lisa Wason, 18, Angie Vernam, 19, Michelle Williams, 19, Gail Barker, 19, Christine Roach, 17 and Caroline Haigh, 17.

1. Lord Mayor's Parade

Miss Metro girls in June 1987. Pictured, from left, are Helen Hillman, 20, Lisa Wason, 18, Angie Vernam, 19, Michelle Williams, 19, Gail Barker, 19, Christine Roach, 17 and Caroline Haigh, 17. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The little girl, in her fancy costume, is seated on the float entered by Lewis's department store depicting a steam engine of the American West. She is wearing a sequinned, layered net skirt and a silver cape trimmed with swansdown.

2. Lord Mayor's Parade

The little girl, in her fancy costume, is seated on the float entered by Lewis's department store depicting a steam engine of the American West. She is wearing a sequinned, layered net skirt and a silver cape trimmed with swansdown. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Thousands of people line the route as the Lord Mayor's Parade makes its way up Briggate in June 1980.

3. Lord Mayor's Parade

Thousands of people line the route as the Lord Mayor's Parade makes its way up Briggate in June 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Empty chairs greet the 'Moonies' float as the Lord Mayor delivers a snub to the controversial religious sect. Coun Eric Atkinson had promised to turn his back as they passed the rostrum - and he did just that in June 1980.

4. Lord Mayor's Parade

Empty chairs greet the 'Moonies' float as the Lord Mayor delivers a snub to the controversial religious sect. Coun Eric Atkinson had promised to turn his back as they passed the rostrum - and he did just that in June 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Lewis's float was decorated with more than 20,000 bows by display staff at the department store. Girls on the float are Kay Milner, Christine Johnson, Lynne Almond and Helen Bentley. Pictured in June 1980.

5. Lord Mayor's Parade

The Lewis's float was decorated with more than 20,000 bows by display staff at the department store. Girls on the float are Kay Milner, Christine Johnson, Lynne Almond and Helen Bentley. Pictured in June 1980. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Characters from the William Hill Bear Essentials float, Goldilocks Sarah Douglas,10 (centre) with two of her bears Wendy Ferguson and Ellen Higgins.

6. Lord Mayor's Parade

Characters from the William Hill Bear Essentials float, Goldilocks Sarah Douglas,10 (centre) with two of her bears Wendy Ferguson and Ellen Higgins. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice