Held every June the Lord Mayor’s Parade celebrated city life in a riot of colour and noise. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside dozens of floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor before heading back to Woodhouse Moor. These photos plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, focus on the Parade's during the 1980s. Were you involved? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia