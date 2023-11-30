Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

23 captivating photos to take you back to Crossgates in the 1990s

It was an audacious plan which turned out to be bungling rather than brilliant.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT

Robbers hatched a plan to steal thousands from the Yorkshire Bank in Cross Gates in the 1990s. These wonderful chart a decade of memories in the east Leeds suburb. Spotted anyone you recognise? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cross Gates in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty

1. Crossgates in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cross Gates in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Inside Crossgates Shopping Centre in May 1999.

2. Cross Gates in the 1990s

Inside Crossgates Shopping Centre in May 1999. Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Photo Sales
The Travellers Rest pub pictured in July 1996.

3. Cross Gates in the 1990s

The Travellers Rest pub pictured in July 1996. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Plans were revealed for a off-road motorcycle track at Barnbow Common in June 1996. Pictured is chair of the off road biking campaign, Chris Nelson (far left) and Mick Richmond, project developer watch a biker use the proposed track .

4. Cross Gates in the 1990s

Plans were revealed for a off-road motorcycle track at Barnbow Common in June 1996. Pictured is chair of the off road biking campaign, Chris Nelson (far left) and Mick Richmond, project developer watch a biker use the proposed track . Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
A Securicor truck and Barclays Bank at the Arndale Centre were the scene of an armed robbery in November 1995.

5. Cross Gates in the 1990s

A Securicor truck and Barclays Bank at the Arndale Centre were the scene of an armed robbery in November 1995. Photo: Giles Rocholl

Photo Sales
The sales team at Staintons estate agents on Austhorpe Road in March 1997. Pictured, clockwise from front, is area valuer Janet Ellis, Giselle Ledgard, Jackie Hollingworth, Pat Dobson, David Pank, Andrew Milnes, Emma Field and Lisa Milsted.

6. Cross Gates in the 1990s

The sales team at Staintons estate agents on Austhorpe Road in March 1997. Pictured, clockwise from front, is area valuer Janet Ellis, Giselle Ledgard, Jackie Hollingworth, Pat Dobson, David Pank, Andrew Milnes, Emma Field and Lisa Milsted. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds