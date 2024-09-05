South Leeds: 18 rarely-seen photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:06 BST

These photo gems turn back the clock to showcase life around Beeston in the 1940s.

They feature a series of landmarks in the community ranging from Beeston Working Men's Club through to Cross Flatts Park during a decade of change for LS11 and its residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Beeston in the 1940s

Two children play in Rowland Road in August 1949. On the right a gas street lamp is prominent. Behind it are the junctions with Westbourne Mount, Bude Road and Clovelly Row. On the left is Rowlands Road Working Men's Club & Institute. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Beeston in the 1940s

Looking west along Rowland Road in August 1949. C. Crookson footwear repairs is in the foreground. The ends of Clovelly Place and Clovelly Avenue are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Beeston in the 1940s

Fulham Street showing interior of a partly demolished house pictured in April 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1940s

A blank the advertising hoarding on Town Street in June 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Beeston in the 1940s

Construction of a static water supply basin on Wooler Street in December 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Beeston in the 1940s

Millshaw Lane showing Squire Brown's grocers shop next to two derelict cottages in December 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

