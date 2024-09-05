1. Beeston in the 1940s
Two children play in Rowland Road in August 1949. On the right a gas street lamp is prominent. Behind it are the junctions with Westbourne Mount, Bude Road and Clovelly Row. On the left is Rowlands Road Working Men's Club & Institute. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1940s
Looking west along Rowland Road in August 1949. C. Crookson footwear repairs is in the foreground. The ends of Clovelly Place and Clovelly Avenue are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Beeston in the 1940s
Fulham Street showing interior of a partly demolished house pictured in April 1941. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1940s
A blank the advertising hoarding on Town Street in June 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1940s
Construction of a static water supply basin on Wooler Street in December 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Beeston in the 1940s
Millshaw Lane showing Squire Brown's grocers shop next to two derelict cottages in December 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
