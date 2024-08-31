18 quirky photos celebrate Leeds Rhythms of the City festival in the 1990s

It was the colourful free summer arts city centre festival enjoyed by thousands of people.

Launched at the back end of the 1990s Rhythms of the City, a festival of music, drama and street entertainment, became a highlight on the summer calendar. Held every August events were held across the city centre including Briggate, Millennium Square, Lands Lane and Victoria Gardens and Kirkgate Market. It was scrapped in 2004 when council chiefs claimed it didn't offer best value for money. Enjoy these photos from the annual two week celebration which over the years grew to become one of Europe's largest street performance festivals.

The Big Gals, a witty and eccentric act performed in Central Square, Lands Lane in August 1997. Pictured are Rat, centre, and Molly Ribble with Phil Spellacy, a member of the public.

But The Big Gal act was not for two-year-old Adam Porley from Farnley in Leeds.

Clown Dr Palfi with his dog Soushong in August 1997.

The Desperate Men entertain the crowds on Lands Lane in August 1996.

Pete White of Pete White's Suitcase Circus entertains shoppers in Central Square, Lands Lane in August 1997.

