18 quirky photos celebrate Leeds Rhythms of the City festival in the 1990s

Launched at the back end of the 1990s Rhythms of the City, a festival of music, drama and street entertainment, became a highlight on the summer calendar. Held every August events were held across the city centre including Briggate, Millennium Square, Lands Lane and Victoria Gardens and Kirkgate Market. It was scrapped in 2004 when council chiefs claimed it didn't offer best value for money. Enjoy these photos from the annual two week celebration which over the years grew to become one of Europe's largest street performance festivals.