Photo memories of Leeds Party in the Park from the 1990s

Party in the Park was the annual free pop marathon held every July in the grounds of Temple Newsam by Leeds City Council and 96.3 Radio Aire. More than 70,000 people enjoyed a day long session of chart-topping artists as well as up and coming stars. These photos turn back the clock to celebrate the event during the 1990s and feature well-known faces on stage as well as crowd shots.