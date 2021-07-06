Enjoy these photo memories of Party in the Park from the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty

Photo memories of Leeds Party in the Park from the 1990s

It was the annual free music extravaganza which provided the soundtrack to a generation of revellers in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:30 pm

Party in the Park was the annual free pop marathon held every July in the grounds of Temple Newsam by Leeds City Council and 96.3 Radio Aire. More than 70,000 people enjoyed a day long session of chart-topping artists as well as up and coming stars. These photos turn back the clock to celebrate the event during the 1990s and feature well-known faces on stage as well as crowd shots. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Love Parade - The day Roundhay Park hosted a dance party for 300,000 clubbers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Party in the Park memories

Actor turned singer Sean Maguire entertained the masses in July 1996.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Buy photo

2. Party in the Park memories

July 1996 and the weather was so warm that revellers were cooled down by hosepipe.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Buy photo

3. Party in the Park memories

Pop fans at the front of the stage in July 1997.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Buy photo

4. Party in the Park memories

Making the most of the sunny weather during Party in the Park in July 1997.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Buy photo
Photo memoriesLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4