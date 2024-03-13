The photos turn back the clock to 1986 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the year. Locations in focus include Ripon in North Yorkshire, Wakefield and Leeds in West Yorkshire, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley in south Yorkshire and Whitby on the east coast. It was a 12 months which featured a milestone birthday for a farmer who was the subject of several television documentaries. READ MORE: 21 rarely-seen photos take you back to the 1980s YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Yorkshire in 1986
Yorkshire farmer Hannah Hauxwell was celebrating her 60th birthday on Yorkshire Day. Photo: YPN
2. Ripon
Civic dignitaries join the procession of lord mayors after a cathedral service as part of the celebrations marking the 1,100th anniversary of Ripon's First City Charter in August 1986. Photo: YPN
3. Sheffield
Sheffield-based barbershop singers Hallmark of Harmony pictured in December 1986. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds
Traders delivered a petition signed by a 250,000 people opposing council plans to redevelop Kirkgate Market - and they carried it in a coffin. They dressed as pallbearers delivering the peition in a coffin to Leeds City Council planning officials in October 1986.
Photo: YPN
5. Pateley Bridge
Artist John Blakey shakes hands with his boyhood hero Fred Trueman in front of a watercolour tribute to the cricketer in May 1986.
Photo: YPN
6. Todmorden
Linda Simonian at the amateur astronomy centre at Clough Bank, which though still under construction in November 1986, housed a 30in Dobsonian telescope, pointng like a howitzer towards the stars. Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.