They turn back the clock to 1977, a 12 months which featured a bomb scare, picket lines and Silver Jubilee celebrations. Memories from around Leeds are featured with Harehills, Headingley, Drighlington, Armley and Chapeltown as well as the city centre all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1977
These thought provoking photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.
