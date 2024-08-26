18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1977

These thought provoking photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.

These thought provoking photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1977, a 12 months which featured a bomb scare, picket lines and Silver Jubilee celebrations. Memories from around Leeds are featured with Harehills, Headingley, Drighlington, Armley and Chapeltown as well as the city centre all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Thurston’s Bakery on the corner of Conway View and Harehills Road. Ladies with umbrellas are heading for the shop out of the rain. Following on up the hill are terraced houses starting with no. 1 Conway View next to the shop.

1. Harehills

Thurston’s Bakery on the corner of Conway View and Harehills Road. Ladies with umbrellas are heading for the shop out of the rain. Following on up the hill are terraced houses starting with no. 1 Conway View next to the shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown Road showing a hairdressers on the left hand side followed by Warsaw Stores delicatessen. After the junction with Mexborough Drive is Standard Tyre & Exhaust Fitting Centre.

2. Chapeltown

Chapeltown Road showing a hairdressers on the left hand side followed by Warsaw Stores delicatessen. After the junction with Mexborough Drive is Standard Tyre & Exhaust Fitting Centre. | YPN Photo: YPN

A street party on Back Colwyn Road in Hunslet in celebration of The Queen's Silver Jubilee. Bunting and balloons are strung across the street.

3. Beeston

A street party on Back Colwyn Road in Hunslet in celebration of The Queen's Silver Jubilee. Bunting and balloons are strung across the street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A Silver Jubilee street party at Back Cross Flatts Place in June 1977

4. Beeston

A Silver Jubilee street party at Back Cross Flatts Place in June 1977 | YPN Photo: YPN

Asda supermarket at the junction of Cross Gates Road, left, and Cross Gates Lane, right. The roundabout also serves Station Road and Ring Road Cross Gates.

5. Cross Gares

Asda supermarket at the junction of Cross Gates Road, left, and Cross Gates Lane, right. The roundabout also serves Station Road and Ring Road Cross Gates. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The blocks of flats near Seacroft centre. Brookland Towers are on the left and Bailey Towers on the right.

6. Seacroft

The blocks of flats near Seacroft centre. Brookland Towers are on the left and Bailey Towers on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

