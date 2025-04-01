18 of the best photos take you back to Beeston in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 08:31 BST

These photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Beeston during a decade of change.

They focus on shops, streets and landmarks around LS11 in the 1950s, a decade which saw a community bounce back after the trauma and loss of the Second World War. A number of streets featured in this gallery no longer exist after being demolished as part of slum clearance plans. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Beeston in the 1950s

Harry Bolton's bakers and confectioners on Lady Pit Lane in April 1959. On the right is the Ramsdens Ales owned Shakespeare Inn, which had Fred Smith as the landlord at this time and had a smoke room to the left and a tap room to the right. The area was substantially altered after slum clearance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Beeston in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Beeston in the 1950s

Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd on Beeston Road in April 1959. The building was purpose built in 1899 as shown by the date stones at the top of the front wall. The initials of the company(L.I.C.S.) can be seen above the second floor windows. This store is a butchers, bakers, confectioners and general store. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Beeston in the 1950s

Old brick built cottages in Back Fold off Town Street in 1954. One of these cottages may have been 'Old Cooke Sowdens' where a huge mangle was situated for the use of the community on washdays. Another mangle for extracting excess water from the clothes was at Anne Chadwicks at the rear of the Punchbowl. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Beeston in the 1950s

Tram no 239 on route 11 to Gipton, close to Tempest Road on April 1955. The photo was taken on the trams last day. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Beeston in the 1950s

Shops on Beeston Road in April 1959. In focus is a cycle shop and Hirst's Carpet Warehouse. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

