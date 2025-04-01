18 of the best photos take you back to Beeston in the 1950s

1. Beeston in the 1950s
Harry Bolton's bakers and confectioners on Lady Pit Lane in April 1959. On the right is the Ramsdens Ales owned Shakespeare Inn, which had Fred Smith as the landlord at this time and had a smoke room to the left and a tap room to the right. The area was substantially altered after slum clearance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in the 1950s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in the 1950s
Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd on Beeston Road in April 1959. The building was purpose built in 1899 as shown by the date stones at the top of the front wall. The initials of the company(L.I.C.S.) can be seen above the second floor windows. This store is a butchers, bakers, confectioners and general store. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in the 1950s
Old brick built cottages in Back Fold off Town Street in 1954. One of these cottages may have been 'Old Cooke Sowdens' where a huge mangle was situated for the use of the community on washdays. Another mangle for extracting excess water from the clothes was at Anne Chadwicks at the rear of the Punchbowl. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Beeston in the 1950s
Tram no 239 on route 11 to Gipton, close to Tempest Road on April 1955. The photo was taken on the trams last day. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Beeston in the 1950s
Shops on Beeston Road in April 1959. In focus is a cycle shop and Hirst's Carpet Warehouse. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
