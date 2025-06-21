18 joyous photos take you back to Leeds in June 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

These joyous photos chart 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the late 1990s.

They turn back the clock to June 1997 and they mainly bring into focus the lighter side of news stories making the headlines during the month. It was a month which featured an Elvis, impersonator, an rare Albino Hedgehog and a fundraiser with a twist. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Halton

Elvis impersonator, John Prescott, livens things up at Sainsbury's on Selby Road. He was promoting American foods for the supermarket. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Headingley

Nurses from the LGI's cardiology ward try their hand at being caddy's during a tournament at Headingley Golf Course to raise money for the Take Heart charity. Pictured, from left, are Kathryn Horgan, Vicki Dodsworth and Debbie Clegg. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Kippax

This rare Albino Hedgehog found by John Sherburn the owner of Lyndum Nurseries. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Leeds city centre

Members of The Phoenix New Orleans Parade Band, John Pashley, left, and Pete Whitehead, brighten up the day for Leeds City Station commuters on their way to work. It was part of the Leeds Summer Heritage Festival. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Leeds city centre

Andre Zlattinger of Phillips auctioneers on East Parade pictured with a rare 19th century french painting found on a farm in Yorkshire. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Symposium on stage at the V97 launch concert at the Town and Country Club. | YPN Photo: YPN

