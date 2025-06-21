18 joyous photos take you back to Leeds in June 1997

1. Halton
Elvis impersonator, John Prescott, livens things up at Sainsbury's on Selby Road. He was promoting American foods for the supermarket. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Headingley
Nurses from the LGI's cardiology ward try their hand at being caddy's during a tournament at Headingley Golf Course to raise money for the Take Heart charity. Pictured, from left, are Kathryn Horgan, Vicki Dodsworth and Debbie Clegg. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Kippax
This rare Albino Hedgehog found by John Sherburn the owner of Lyndum Nurseries. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
Members of The Phoenix New Orleans Parade Band, John Pashley, left, and Pete Whitehead, brighten up the day for Leeds City Station commuters on their way to work. It was part of the Leeds Summer Heritage Festival. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds city centre
Andre Zlattinger of Phillips auctioneers on East Parade pictured with a rare 19th century french painting found on a farm in Yorkshire. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
Symposium on stage at the V97 launch concert at the Town and Country Club. | YPN Photo: YPN