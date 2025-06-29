18 emotive photos take you back to Leeds in June 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

It was a moment of sheer ecstasy and joy captured on camera.

These revellers were celebrating an England goal against Argentina in the quarter final of the World Cup at The Guildford on The Headrow. The joyous image from June 1998 is one of 18 charting memories from the month in photos from the YEP archive. News stories making the news during the 30 days are featured as as well as city centre landmarks and memories from the suburbs with West Park, Belle Isle, Armley and Bardsey all featured. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Jubilation at The Guildford after England scored against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final clash.

1. Leeds city centre

Jubilation at The Guildford after England scored against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final clash. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Pupils from Priesthorpe High School were burying a time capsule as part of a new extension. Pictured with pupils are Paul Willis, of Willmott Dixon Construction, Coun Mick Coulson and head of history Judith Hart.

2. Farsley

Pupils from Priesthorpe High School were burying a time capsule as part of a new extension. Pictured with pupils are Paul Willis, of Willmott Dixon Construction, Coun Mick Coulson and head of history Judith Hart. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Proposals to close old people's homes in Leeds sparked a demonstration at Leeds Civic Hall.

3. Leeds city centre

Proposals to close old people's homes in Leeds sparked a demonstration at Leeds Civic Hall. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pupils from White Laith Primary enjoy the school's 'Heather Garden' Pictured are Natalie McLean, Nicholas Wilson and Sarah Bastow.

4. Whinmoor

Pupils from White Laith Primary enjoy the school's 'Heather Garden' Pictured are Natalie McLean, Nicholas Wilson and Sarah Bastow. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Pupils at Cardinal Heenan High School were forced to take their exams in a school hall with a leaky roof.

5. Meanwood

Pupils at Cardinal Heenan High School were forced to take their exams in a school hall with a leaky roof. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
The Oxfam book shop on Otley Road was extended. Helping to stock the shelves is Paul Morris, associate director at Storey Sons & Parker and book manager Graham Draisey.

6. Headingley

The Oxfam book shop on Otley Road was extended. Helping to stock the shelves is Paul Morris, associate director at Storey Sons & Parker and book manager Graham Draisey. | Jack Hickes Photo: Jack Hickes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice