18 blissful photos take you back to Beeston in the 1950s

These blissful photos celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston during the 1950s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They take you to the heart of the community with pubs, shops, local landmarks, familiar streets and factories all in focus. They are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

1. Beeston in the 1950s

The John Smith's owned Coach and Horses public house was located at the junction of Beeston Road (left) and Elland Road (right). The landlord was Walter Spence and it was listed as number 2 Beeston Road. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Beeston in the 1950s

Rhodes Street is on the left edge of this view, with a poster for 'The Unpredictable Ken Dodd' at the Empire. Number 28 Beeston Road follows to the right, a cycle dealer which also appears to be selling vinyl records and various other items, then Sykes Street and Hirst's Carpet Warehouse at number 26/24 Beeston Road continues to the right edge. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Beeston in the 1950s

A view looking south down Gipsy Lane, just off Dewsbury Road. On the left, two young girls stand by a garden gate, looking at the camera. The road, running between Beeston and Middleton, is unmade and muddy, and is bordered by fields in the distance. Pictured in October 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1950s

the foundation work in progress on the new committal chamber in the Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Workmen can be seen working on the site. Wooden planks, spades and wooden framework can all be seen. Pictured in September 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Beeston in the 1950s

foundation work in progress on the new committal chamber at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Wooden supports hold up the side of the pit and workmen with shovels look at the camera. Pictured in September 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Beeston in the 1950s

Tram no 509 on Dewsbury Road travelling on route no 9. Advert for 'Hammonds Ales' can be seen on side of tram. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Related topics:BeestonLeeds