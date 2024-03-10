1. Beeston in the 1950s
The John Smith's owned Coach and Horses public house was located at the junction of Beeston Road (left) and Elland Road (right). The landlord was Walter Spence and it was listed as number 2 Beeston Road. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in the 1950s
Rhodes Street is on the left edge of this view, with a poster for 'The Unpredictable Ken Dodd' at the Empire. Number 28 Beeston Road follows to the right, a cycle dealer which also appears to be selling vinyl records and various other items, then Sykes Street and Hirst's Carpet Warehouse at number 26/24 Beeston Road continues to the right edge. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in the 1950s
A view looking south down Gipsy Lane, just off Dewsbury Road. On the left, two young girls stand by a garden gate, looking at the camera. The road, running between Beeston and Middleton, is unmade and muddy, and is bordered by fields in the distance. Pictured in October 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1950s
the foundation work in progress on the new committal chamber in the Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Workmen can be seen working on the site. Wooden planks, spades and wooden framework can all be seen. Pictured in September 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1950s
foundation work in progress on the new committal chamber at Cottingley Hall Crematorium. Wooden supports hold up the side of the pit and workmen with shovels look at the camera. Pictured in September 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Beeston in the 1950s
Tram no 509 on Dewsbury Road travelling on route no 9. Advert for 'Hammonds Ales' can be seen on side of tram. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net