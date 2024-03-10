2 . Beeston in the 1950s

Rhodes Street is on the left edge of this view, with a poster for 'The Unpredictable Ken Dodd' at the Empire. Number 28 Beeston Road follows to the right, a cycle dealer which also appears to be selling vinyl records and various other items, then Sykes Street and Hirst's Carpet Warehouse at number 26/24 Beeston Road continues to the right edge. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service