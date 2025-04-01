18 ace photos take you back to Armley in the 1960s

1. Armley in the 1960s
The Castleton Hotel pub on Armley Road one of Tetley's houses. On the left is Castleton Place, to the right Castleton Terrace. There was thought to have been a fortification in the area described as a 'castle'. the name Castleton is derived from this. Pictured in February 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Armley in the 1960s
Back-to-back terraces on Parliament Road and Armley Road in February 1968. On the right the shops are visible, the one on the left is open and advertises special offers, there is also a cardnal liquid flush advert on the wall. The shop on the right is an off-licence advertising Magnet Ales and Lyons. In the distance is Parliament Place with a truck belonging to Fred Taylor's Wholesale Provisions. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Armley in the 1960s
A gas street lamp lights the entrance to Delph Hill at night, a narrow walkway connecting Seamer Street to Canal Road. The main properties seen are in Pickering Street with part of Carlton Works seen in the background. Pictured in February 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Armley in the 1960s
On the left of this view, the backs of houses on Barnet Square can be seen. View looks from Strawberry Road. On the right edge is number 12 Barnet Mount, an old building which had originally been known as Southfield House. Occupants of this house in 1861 were trading as Brown and Rhodes Brothers. In the foreground an abandoned car can be seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Armley in the 1960s
Hall Lane and Strawberry Road in May 1965. On the left of this view is a small one-storey shop, Woodwards greengrocers at number 87 Hall Lane. This shop backs onto the side of number 1 Haywood Yard. Billboards are attached to the back of this property. Strawberry Road runs to the right edge. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Armley in the 1960s
Shops on Hall Lane pictured in May 1965. On the left is William Sheldon's Family Butchers at number 85. A piece of meat hangs in the window, the rest of the stock is likely to be in refrigerators elsewhere in the shop. Number 85a follows to the right. This is a fish & chip shop, the business of a Mrs Florence Gabbott. An oval sticker in the window shows that this shop is a member of the Leeds & District Fish Fryers Association. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
