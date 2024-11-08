17 warm-hearted photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1980s

5 . Woodhouse in the 1980s

Blenheim Terrace on Woodhouse Lane in July 1984. The offices of the Transport & General Workers Union at no. 22 are on the right, with a sign for Lloyds Bank, just off the picture, in front. Next is the National Westminster Bank at no. 24, then Barclays Bank, hidden behind trees, at no. 25. A bus shelter can be seen on the left, with the Parkinson Building of Leeds University in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net