17 warm-hearted photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1980s

1. Woodhouse in the 1980s
The Chemic Tavern on Johnston Street by the junction with Woodhouse Street. Beulah Street is on the right. The Pub name and street names come from Johnston's Chemical Works originally located opposite the pub. The company manufactured industrial chemicals including Vitriol (sulphuric Acid). Pictured in November 1981. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1980s
Providence Avenue at the junction with Delph Lane. A corner shop with a window bricked up has advertisements for Cadbury's chocolate and John Player cigarettes. Across Delph Lane is Delph View, where Delph Manor Adult Residential Centre can be seen. Pictured in August 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1980s
Looking east along Providence Avenue towards Quarry Mount Primary School on Pennington Street. Providence Avenue is a cobbled street with parking spaces on the left hand side and four-storey red brick terraced houses on both sides. Pictured in August 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1980s
Looking south along Christopher Road towards Woodhouse Street in an area of red brick terraced housing. Streets leading off include Back Glossop Street, Glossop Street and Beulah View on the left and Cross Quarry Street on the right. Houses numbered 27 and 25 Christopher Road are seen on the right, with numbers continuing down to 1 after the junction. St. Mark's Church is visible in the distance. Pictured in August 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1980s
Blenheim Terrace on Woodhouse Lane in July 1984. The offices of the Transport & General Workers Union at no. 22 are on the right, with a sign for Lloyds Bank, just off the picture, in front. Next is the National Westminster Bank at no. 24, then Barclays Bank, hidden behind trees, at no. 25. A bus shelter can be seen on the left, with the Parkinson Building of Leeds University in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1980s
The playground of Quarry Mount Primary School looking towards Cross Quarry Street. Streets of terraced housing leading off are (from right) Bolland Street, Thomas Street, Quarry Place, Quarry Street and Christopher Road. Quarry Street continues on the far left while Cross Quarry Street becomes Glossop Street in the distance. Pictured in August 1985. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net