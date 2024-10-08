Leeds city centre: 17 thought-provoking photos take you back to 1938

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

Leeds city centre in 1938 is the focus of this wonderful gallery of photo memories.

Looking towards Duncan Street, on right, Central Market Hotel, built in 1904, then Market Street Arcade which was completed in 1930 by covering Market Street from Briggate to Central Road. Harry Veritys' butchers shop has delivery van parked outside. Pictured in March 1938.

1. Leeds city centre

Looking towards Duncan Street, on right, Central Market Hotel, built in 1904, then Market Street Arcade which was completed in 1930 by covering Market Street from Briggate to Central Road. Harry Veritys' butchers shop has delivery van parked outside. Pictured in March 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across City Square from Queens Hotel in September 1938. Post Office and Standard Life Assurance in clear view. Mill Hill Chapel and AA building to right. Car in foreground, right hand corner

2. Leeds city centre

A view across City Square from Queens Hotel in September 1938. Post Office and Standard Life Assurance in clear view. Mill Hill Chapel and AA building to right. Car in foreground, right hand corner | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across City Square from Queens Hotel with traffic in the foreground. Post Office and Standard Life Assurance to left, Mill Hill Chapel and AA building to right. Pictured in September 1938.

3. Leeds city centre

A view across City Square from Queens Hotel with traffic in the foreground. Post Office and Standard Life Assurance to left, Mill Hill Chapel and AA building to right. Pictured in September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A section of Duncan Street showing Rawcliffes, Zuckers, Booths, Burtons and the Central Market Hotel in May 1938. Central Road is in the centre. Also in the picture are parked cars and a van. Tramlines and overhead wires are visible, plus a tram stop (with clock) on a pole. The back of Woolworths can be seen.

4. Leeds city centre

A section of Duncan Street showing Rawcliffes, Zuckers, Booths, Burtons and the Central Market Hotel in May 1938. Central Road is in the centre. Also in the picture are parked cars and a van. Tramlines and overhead wires are visible, plus a tram stop (with clock) on a pole. The back of Woolworths can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking on to Wellington Bridge from September 1938. The first stone for this bridge was laid by Benjamin Gott, of Bean Ing Mills on March 12, 1818. It was designed by J. Rennie, engineer and cost £7,000. It was originally a toll bridge but with no charge for passengers until 1847 when all the charges were stopped. The bridge was widened in 1873

5. Leeds city centre

A view looking on to Wellington Bridge from September 1938. The first stone for this bridge was laid by Benjamin Gott, of Bean Ing Mills on March 12, 1818. It was designed by J. Rennie, engineer and cost £7,000. It was originally a toll bridge but with no charge for passengers until 1847 when all the charges were stopped. The bridge was widened in 1873 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking on to Wellington Bridge from September 1938.

6. Leeds city centre

A view looking on to Wellington Bridge from September 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

