17 photos you'll only appreciate if you're from Leeds

1. The Dortmund Drayman
This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Hill 60
Heavy duty training needed for a charity run? Look no further than Hill 60 in Roundhay Park. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Kirkgate Market
For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Burley Banksy
The streets of Leeds have been transformed thanks to the talent of 'Burley Banksy', aka Andy McVeigh. | Getty Photo: Getty
5. The Black Prince
Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. A64 Red Bus Cafe
You know you are on the way to the east coast when you pass the A64 Red Bus Cafe. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
