17 photos you'll only appreciate if you're from Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

There are many great things about being from Leeds that those born elsewhere will never understand.

Only lucky people who had the privilege of growing up in the city can truly appreciate our culture, heritage and way of life - and the things that give us a special feeling of home, no matter where we are. READ MORE: Memories of loved and lost Leeds city centre pubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day.

1. The Dortmund Drayman

This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Heavy duty training needed for a charity run? Look no further than Hill 60 in Roundhay Park.

2. Hill 60

Heavy duty training needed for a charity run? Look no further than Hill 60 in Roundhay Park. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings.

3. Kirkgate Market

For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The streets of Leeds have been transformed thanks to the talent of 'Burley Banksy', aka Andy McVeigh.

4. Burley Banksy

The streets of Leeds have been transformed thanks to the talent of 'Burley Banksy', aka Andy McVeigh. | Getty Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat.

5. The Black Prince

Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
You know you are on the way to the east coast when you pass the A64 Red Bus Cafe.

6. A64 Red Bus Cafe

You know you are on the way to the east coast when you pass the A64 Red Bus Cafe. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice