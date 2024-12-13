4 . Bondgate in the 1970s

Bondgate showing the junction with New Market on the right. In the centre is Garbutt & Mawson Ltd., iron and agricultural supplies, at no. 16 Bondgate. Moving right along New Market is the Ring O' Bells pub. On the left are Dobson & Robinson, leather goods, on Bondgate, Fourteen to Forty boutique at no. 8 and the Wharfedale Model Centre at no. 10. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net