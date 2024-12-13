Otley: 17 photo gems take you down Bondgate in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the life of a much-loved shopping street in Otley.

These wonderful photos chart a decade in the life of a much-loved shopping street in Otley.

Bondgate is the focus of this gallery of memories from the 1970s. Shops and pubs as well as local landmarks are all featured in this gallery which is sure to evoke memories for a generation of townsfolk. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Bondgate in the 1970s

The south side of Bondgate, looking from the junction with Kirkgate, with Station Road leading up towards The Chevin on the right. On the corner, at no.1 Bondgate, is Maxine's hair stylists and beauticians. Next follows a group of Grade II listed buildings numbered 3-9; 3 is Britton's provisions, 5 and 7 are private dwellings and 9 is Bondgage Fisheries. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Bondgate in the 1970s

The Bowling Green pub in the centre, with New Market on the left and Crossgate on the right after the Memorial Garden. The Grade II listed Bowling Green was built circa 1757 as a Court House and Assembly Rooms and may also have been a school and chapel before becoming an inn around the 1830s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Bondgate in the 1970s

The junction of Bondgate, foreground and right, with Crossgate, left. On the corner is the Rose and Crown pub. On Crossgate to the left are British Relay TV at no.3, E.H. Wood tools at no. 5 then on the far left another listed building at nos. 11-13 occupied by Curlew Pottery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Bondgate in the 1970s

Bondgate showing the junction with New Market on the right. In the centre is Garbutt & Mawson Ltd., iron and agricultural supplies, at no. 16 Bondgate. Moving right along New Market is the Ring O' Bells pub. On the left are Dobson & Robinson, leather goods, on Bondgate, Fourteen to Forty boutique at no. 8 and the Wharfedale Model Centre at no. 10. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Bondgate in the 1970s

the north side of Bondgate showing nos. 6 to 14. From left, no. 6 is Dobson & Robinson, leather goods and sports goods, In focus is Fourteen to Forty boutique, Wharfedale Model Centre, Champion & Woolley, plumbing and heating and The Woolpack pub. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Bondgate in the 1970s

The Woolpack pub in the centre. Also visible are Dobson & Robinson, sports and leather goods on the left and Garbutt & Mawson Ltd., ironmongers, followed by the Bowling Green pub on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

