The gallery predominately focuses on the summer of 1939, capturing the daily grind and routine of people unaware that just weeks later - early September to be exact - that Britain and its allies would be at war after Germany's invasion of Poland. The Second World War would go on to become the largest and deadliest conflict in human history. Landmarks in focus in this collection include Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow and City Square as well as familiar streets such as Briggate, Wellington Street, Boar Lane and Albion Street. They are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.