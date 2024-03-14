The gallery predominately focuses on the summer of 1939, capturing the daily grind and routine of people unaware that just weeks later - early September to be exact - that Britain and its allies would be at war after Germany's invasion of Poland. The Second World War would go on to become the largest and deadliest conflict in human history. Landmarks in focus in this collection include Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow and City Square as well as familiar streets such as Briggate, Wellington Street, Boar Lane and Albion Street. They are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free and news and sport emails
1. Leeds city centre in 1939
The junction of Aire Street and Wellington Street on City Square in June 1939. The focus of the photo is the premises of W Barstow, tobacconists, newsagents, confectioners, hairdressers and L Barstow, chiropody. At the newsagent end of the shop is an extensive display of magazines and newspaper billboards with clear contemporary headlines. There is a neon sign for Capstan cigarettes and below this above the shop doorway an advert for Craven A cigarettes, saying 'for your throat's sake smoke Craven A.' The edge of the railway station can be seen down Aire Street and there is a long line of parked cars along Wellington Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1939
King Street and Wellington Street junction in June 1939, showing The Linen Thread Co. Ltd., F.W.Hayes and Co. Ltd., Ainsworth and Sons Ltd., Crawford Bros. Ltd., Dunbar McMaster & Co.Ltd., Robert Stewart & Sons Ltd., North British Boot Co. Ltd. Also shown are a car, tram, cigarette machine and a porter's trolley. The advertisements are mainly for newspapers with headlines eg. War-Hitler's confession. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1939
Wellington Street in June 1939 which includes, Barstow's confectioners and tobacconists, W Barstow's haridressing/shaving saloon and L Barstow chiropody. There are barber's poles. The shop has a double window with displays of confectionery in one and pipes and tobacco in the other. Next door (also number 11) John Craig's Hatters, with a window display of men's hats including trilbys. Walmsley's drapers etc of Wellington Chambers takes up the cellar space. Across Aire Street is Leeds Joint Railway Station and the Queens Hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1939
The corner of Wellington Street and King Street in June 1939. A man with a fob watch and suitcase is in focus. Behind him is a shop F J Williams, tobacconist with newspaper headlines, advertisements. The Linen Thread Co. Ltd. is at number 50, Paramount Pictures Film Services Ltd. at number 48. A hairdressing salon, with barbers pole, Hotel Metropole and British Thomson-Houston Co. Ltd. are on King Street where there are also parked cars and traffic lights. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1939
James Hare woollen warehouse on Wellington Street in June 1939. The cellar of number 68 has a sign for Hygenic Hairdressing Saloon and next to this a cigarette kiosk with a bored looking lady in attendance. We can see part of number 64, the manager of L and N E Railways office, and parked outside is a new delivery van of James Sherwood yeast merchant of number 60. Two men are talking near a pelican crossing near where a car is parked. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1939
Albion Street, looking south to Boar Lane across The Headrow in August 1939. Number 125, St Ann's Buildings housed Hillman Brothers wireless factors, Leeds Premier Supply Co. clothing club, Miss Lizzie Crosby artist, Loyal Order of Ancient Sheperds Friendly Society. At the top of the building, sign 'Hearts of Oak' Assurance Co. Ltd. number 123 S.N. Kilner jeweller has shop blind down to protect window. Next, junction with Coronation Place. Number 119 Miller Page Furnishing. There is a hanging sign on shop front and banners in the window inform that it is a 'Walk Round Store' Junction with Upper Fountaine Street. Corner of 44 to 68 Headrow building used as Tax offices, Electricty Offices. Directly across the Headrow (with clock) number 105 Albion Street is the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
