17 glorious photos take you back to Gipton in the 1930s

3 . Gipton in the 1930s

Businesses on Oakwood Lane in October 1937 with Fredrick Mitton, Newsagent on the left at number 372 Oakwood Lane. Next door at 370 is Thrift Stores Ltd. Millicent Bland, draper, is visible at 368. Amberton Approach can be seen far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net