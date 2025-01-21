17 glorious photos take you back to Gipton in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These glorious photos chart a decade in the life of Gipton during the 1930s

Local landmarks, shops, pubs and bird's eye photos are all featured in this wonderful gallery of memories. It was the decade which saw the housing development on the Gipton estate taking shape. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The Dog and Gun Inn on York Road in December 1932. An extension was added to the West side in 1936 as trade increased with housing development on the Gipton estate and increasing traffic.

The Dog and Gun Inn on York Road in December 1932. An extension was added to the West side in 1936 as trade increased with housing development on the Gipton estate and increasing traffic. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Parade of shops on Amberton Approach and Oakwood Lane in October 1937. Pictured, from left, are Jarrett Bros, P. Bennett, confectioner, Almonds fish and fruit, Mittons Newsagent.

Parade of shops on Amberton Approach and Oakwood Lane in October 1937. Pictured, from left, are Jarrett Bros, P. Bennett, confectioner, Almonds fish and fruit, Mittons Newsagent. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Businesses on Oakwood Lane in October 1937 with Fredrick Mitton, Newsagent on the left at number 372 Oakwood Lane. Next door at 370 is Thrift Stores Ltd. Millicent Bland, draper, is visible at 368. Amberton Approach can be seen far right.

Businesses on Oakwood Lane in October 1937 with Fredrick Mitton, Newsagent on the left at number 372 Oakwood Lane. Next door at 370 is Thrift Stores Ltd. Millicent Bland, draper, is visible at 368. Amberton Approach can be seen far right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Thrift Stores at 176 Easterly Road with junction of Gipton Wood Road. Clifford Gunby, butchers can be seen on the right at 174 with Marjorie Stokoe, Ladies Hairdresser just visible next door. Pictured in October 1936.

Thrift Stores at 176 Easterly Road with junction of Gipton Wood Road. Clifford Gunby, butchers can be seen on the right at 174 with Marjorie Stokoe, Ladies Hairdresser just visible next door. Pictured in October 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The gateway and approach to no. 603 York Road, the residence of J.Madden, undertaker. Pictured in August 1939.

The gateway and approach to no. 603 York Road, the residence of J.Madden, undertaker. Pictured in August 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Amberton Approach in May 1937. At the junction with Oak Tree Drive, Oakwood Lane and Amberton Approach. Number 2 Greengrocer and Fishmonger business Almond brothers were the owners.

Amberton Approach in May 1937. At the junction with Oak Tree Drive, Oakwood Lane and Amberton Approach. Number 2 Greengrocer and Fishmonger business Almond brothers were the owners. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

