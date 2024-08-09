They showcase a city enjoying the best of what mid summer had to offer thanks to a rn age of city centre events dedicated to arts and culture. The photos, plucked from ther YEP archive, also feature memories from August 1997 via the city suburbs with Hyde Park, Roundhay, Temple Newsam and Hunslet all in focus. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Lawnswood
Fundraisers are pictured during a bus pull from Lawnswood to Leeds city centre to raise money for the Raleigh International Millennium Awards Scheme. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in August 1997
The Leeds West Indian Carnival parade makes its way down Harehills Lane. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer
3. South Leeds
The City of Leeds begins its search for athletics stars of the future with the launch of Spar Track 1997. Pictured are Robert Guest, Claire Connon, Adrian Smollett and Stuart Vincent. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Temple Newsam
Members of the North West Lawn Mowers Association racing their machines at Temple Newsam. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Leeds city centre
Isabelle Bach of Les Zanimos with her singing vegetables at Kirkgate Market as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Leeds city centre
Line dancing took centre stage on Briggate. Pictured is Karen Edmonds, centre, of the Edmonds Dance School leading from the front. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.