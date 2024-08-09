17 fun-filled photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1997

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT

Fun and fundraising take centre stage in this rewind to a summer to remember around Leeds in 1997.

They showcase a city enjoying the best of what mid summer had to offer thanks to a range of city centre events dedicated to arts and culture. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also feature memories from August 1997 via the city suburbs with Hyde Park, Roundhay, Temple Newsam and Hunslet all in focus.

Fundraisers are pictured during a bus pull from Lawnswood to Leeds city centre to raise money for the Raleigh International Millennium Awards Scheme.

1. Lawnswood

Fundraisers are pictured during a bus pull from Lawnswood to Leeds city centre to raise money for the Raleigh International Millennium Awards Scheme. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Leeds West Indian Carnival parade makes its way down Harehills Lane.

2. Leeds in August 1997

The Leeds West Indian Carnival parade makes its way down Harehills Lane. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer

The City of Leeds begins its search for athletics stars of the future with the launch of Spar Track 1997. Pictured are Robert Guest, Claire Connon, Adrian Smollett and Stuart Vincent.

3. South Leeds

The City of Leeds begins its search for athletics stars of the future with the launch of Spar Track 1997. Pictured are Robert Guest, Claire Connon, Adrian Smollett and Stuart Vincent. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Members of the North West Lawn Mowers Association racing their machines at Temple Newsam.

4. Temple Newsam

Members of the North West Lawn Mowers Association racing their machines at Temple Newsam. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Isabelle Bach of Les Zanimos with her singing vegetables at Kirkgate Market as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival.

5. Leeds city centre

Isabelle Bach of Les Zanimos with her singing vegetables at Kirkgate Market as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Line dancing took centre stage on Briggate. Pictured is Karen Edmonds, centre, of the Edmonds Dance School leading from the front.

6. Leeds city centre

Line dancing took centre stage on Briggate. Pictured is Karen Edmonds, centre, of the Edmonds Dance School leading from the front. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

