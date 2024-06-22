16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s

1. The Majestyk was just that
Originally built as a cinema, The Majestyk was a cheesy, free and easy nightspot for Leeds nightlife dwellers for many years, and when it closed it left a gaping hole in the lives of many. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. It was completely different to how it is now
Youll soon remember that Leeds wasnt quite the cosmopolitan tapestry of culture that it is today. Yes, it was still better than growing up in, say, Lancashire, but if were honest, the kids may just have it better now. Just. | YPNPhoto: YPN
3. Oceana
And to think we all thought we were so cool. 90p for an apple alco-pop, free entry and THREE floors to choose from? How could we resist? | YPNPhoto: YPN
4. Roundhay Park was Leeds arena
OK, so you dont have to be from Leeds to know that the arena opened in 2013. But what us hardy souls do know is that once every couple of years a superstar would come to Leeds to strut their stuff. Robbie played there in 2006. | YPNPhoto: YPN
5. We hung out at the Corn Exchange
The Corn Exchange was the place to be seen for all us cool kids on a weekend. | YPNPhoto: YPN
6. Every 2000s TV series was set in Leeds
Remember sitting through every episode of a handful of TV series just in case you caught a glimpse of The Headrow? Fat Friends, No Angels and At Home With The Braithwaites were all set in Leeds. | YPNPhoto: YPN
