1949 will be remembered as a 12 months which featured a visit to the city by the Royal Highnesses The Prince Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh. Thousands lined he streets of The Headrow to catch a glimpse of the royal couple while thousands turned out for Children's Day which featured an appearance from the future Queen and her husband to be. Enjoy this gallery powered by photos from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city
1. Leeds in 1949
Enjoy these photo memories showcasing a year in the life of Leeds. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1949
Tram no.473 following an accident in Swinegate depot when it derailed and fell into a pit, ending at an angle of about 45 degrees. Pictured in September 1949. This former Hull car never ran in service again and was burned at Low Fields Road Yard on May 16, 1950. Photo: Tramway Museum Society
3. Leeds in 1949
The junction of West Street with New Park Street and a disused two storey building with wood decoration around doors. An open truck with kegs or barrels is visible. Pictured in September 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1949
The facade of Denison Hall (nursing home,) looking north with gardens in front pictured in September 1949. Denison Hall was built in 1786 by William Lindley for John (Wilkinson) Denison. In 1796 it was leased by Sir Richard van Bempe Johnstone. Later, in 1806, Harry Wormald became the owner. George Rawson next developed the estate in 1824. The Hall was divided into two residences but remained in single ownership until it was sold in 1912 by Edmund Wilson who had lived in the western house. By 1917 it had become a nursing home and in 1962 an old peoples home. After 1989 it was empty for some years before being converted into apartments. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1949
Inside Denison Hall, showing an entrance vestibule, cantilevered staircase with wrought iron balustrade. Decorated plaster columns, floor tiles, carpet and various items of furniture and ornaments. Pictured in September 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1949
Derelict property off St James' Street.The Civic Hall can just be seen in the background. Pictured in September 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
