4 . Leeds in 1949

The facade of Denison Hall (nursing home,) looking north with gardens in front pictured in September 1949. Denison Hall was built in 1786 by William Lindley for John (Wilkinson) Denison. In 1796 it was leased by Sir Richard van Bempe Johnstone. Later, in 1806, Harry Wormald became the owner. George Rawson next developed the estate in 1824. The Hall was divided into two residences but remained in single ownership until it was sold in 1912 by Edmund Wilson who had lived in the western house. By 1917 it had become a nursing home and in 1962 an old peoples home. After 1989 it was empty for some years before being converted into apartments. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net