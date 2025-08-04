16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

This is a deserted Merrion Centre devoid of shoppers and eerily silent.

It was prompted by a bomb scare which brought to the city centre to a standstill and led to a mass evacuation of public buildings. This was 1996 and the photo is one of 16 showcasing the year in the life of Leeds city centre. News stories making the headlines during the 12 months are all in focus as well as landmarks, shops and nightspots bring a year of memories to life using photos from the YEP archive. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A deserted Merrion Centre in July 1996.

1. Leeds city centre

A deserted Merrion Centre in July 1996. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Officer workers and shoppers pour out onto The Headrow after police ordered an evacuation of the city centre.

2. Leeds city centre

Officer workers and shoppers pour out onto The Headrow after police ordered an evacuation of the city centre. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Part of the massive contingent of Oasis fans who left the city centre by coach bound for Knebworth in August 1996.

3. Leeds city centre

Part of the massive contingent of Oasis fans who left the city centre by coach bound for Knebworth in August 1996. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

The La Comida restaurant was hoping for a Spanish victory in the Euro 1996 tournament .Pictured with his customers is Spanish owner Vincente Rodriguez holding the Spanish flag.

4. Leeds city centre

The La Comida restaurant was hoping for a Spanish victory in the Euro 1996 tournament .Pictured with his customers is Spanish owner Vincente Rodriguez holding the Spanish flag. | Richard Moran Photo: Richard Moran

Shoppers were caught out by freak rain storms in August 1996.

5. Leeds city centre

Shoppers were caught out by freak rain storms in August 1996. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

French clowns juggling as part of the Music, Fire and Masks festival organised by Leeds City Council in June 1996.

6. Leeds city centre

French clowns juggling as part of the Music, Fire and Masks festival organised by Leeds City Council in June 1996. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer

Related topics:Leeds
