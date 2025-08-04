16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1996

It was prompted by a bomb scare which brought to the city centre to a standstill and led to a mass evacuation of public buildings. This was 1996 and the photo is one of 16 showcasing the year in the life of Leeds city centre. News stories making the headlines during the 12 months are all in focus as well as landmarks, shops and nightspots bring a year of memories to life using photos from the YEP archive. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia