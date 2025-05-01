Former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist turned singer-songwriter Mark Knofpler took to the stage at the Town & Country Clu in the city centre. This was May 1996 and the photo is one of 16 charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. They focus on news stories making the local headlines as well as memories from around the suburbs with Headingley, Bramhope, Harewood and Beeston all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
16 melodic photos that made the news in Leeds in May 1996
It the month a local hero make a triumphant return to Leeds.
