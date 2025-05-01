16 melodic photos that made the news in Leeds in May 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 10:22 BST

It the month a local hero make a triumphant return to Leeds.

Former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist turned singer-songwriter Mark Knofpler took to the stage at the Town & Country Clu in the city centre. This was May 1996 and the photo is one of 16 charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. They focus on news stories making the local headlines as well as memories from around the suburbs with Headingley, Bramhope, Harewood and Beeston all in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Mark Knopfler on stage at the Leeds Town & Country Club.

1. Leeds city centre

Mark Knopfler on stage at the Leeds Town & Country Club. | Richard Moran Photo: Richard Moran

Your YEP was on hand to capture on camera villagers and visitors raising the maypole.

2. Barwick-in-Elmet

Your YEP was on hand to capture on camera villagers and visitors raising the maypole. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Musician Sam Paechter set fire to his tuba in Lands Lane. It was to launch Music, Fire and Masks, a 30 day street entertainment festival for Euro 96.

3. Leeds city centre

Musician Sam Paechter set fire to his tuba in Lands Lane. It was to launch Music, Fire and Masks, a 30 day street entertainment festival for Euro 96. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Maureen Coates, right, enjoying a chat with friends, Janet Slack, left, and Maria Scarth, at Squires Cafe 1960's Reunion, which she has organised for the past 13 years.

4. South Milford

Maureen Coates, right, enjoying a chat with friends, Janet Slack, left, and Maria Scarth, at Squires Cafe 1960's Reunion, which she has organised for the past 13 years. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Brazilian soccer star Juninho visited Corpus Christi R.C. Primary. He is pictured with pupils Kathryn Betteridge and Gemma Reddington.

5. LS9

Brazilian soccer star Juninho visited Corpus Christi R.C. Primary. He is pictured with pupils Kathryn Betteridge and Gemma Reddington. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

A giant 7ft high Egyptian statue was the centrepiece of a production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat being performed by pupils at St Chad's C of E Primary.

6. Headingley

A giant 7ft high Egyptian statue was the centrepiece of a production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat being performed by pupils at St Chad's C of E Primary. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Related topics:Leeds
