4 . Little London in the 1950s

Leeds Terrace is on the left and Albert Grove to the right. On the junction is the Jewish Women's Public Baths and two Mikvah baths. These resembled wide mouthed wells and were used for ritual cleansing observance. They were later leased by the Jewish community who took responsibility for them. The cost of the land and building was £2,400 and the baths opened in October 1905. In 1909/10 there were on average 800 attendances a month; by 1957 it was less than 40 a month. By then the building was in a poor state of repair and the area had generally deteriorated. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service