1. Little London in the 1950s
The Oatlands Inn public house, a Tetley's house, on Alfred Cross Street. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Little London in the 1950s
Victory Cinema on Camp Road pictured in April 1958. The cinema has carved stone band with the name 'Victory Picture Palace' and the date July 1920. Cinema historians give the exact opening date as the 16th August 1920, it was closed on 19th January 1959. The adjacent building to the right was the Victory Halls, at this time it was Sassoons tailoring factoring. Crawford Street is to the left. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Little London in the 1950s
The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in May 1950. It was formerly known as Campfield House, and was a private home. It was owned by Leeds Corporation for about 100 years, and in 1941 was leased to a brewery. It was one of the last houses to brew its own beer, and in its later days as a free house, the licensee was Mrs. Kezia Castelow, who ran the pub with her daughter. Miss Castelow had the distinction of being the only female brewer in Leeds. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Little London in the 1950s
Leeds Terrace is on the left and Albert Grove to the right. On the junction is the Jewish Women's Public Baths and two Mikvah baths. These resembled wide mouthed wells and were used for ritual cleansing observance. They were later leased by the Jewish community who took responsibility for them. The cost of the land and building was £2,400 and the baths opened in October 1905. In 1909/10 there were on average 800 attendances a month; by 1957 it was less than 40 a month. By then the building was in a poor state of repair and the area had generally deteriorated. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Little London in the 1950s
A young child is pictured inn front of a house on Carr Road near Carlton Barracks in October 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Little London in the 1950s
Looking south-west at the junction of Camp Road and Brunswick Place (on the left). There is a large advertisement for A. & F. Moseley, estate agents, on the gable end. Further down Camp Road is the war memorial on Brunswick Street. Pictured in October 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
