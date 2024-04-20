16 honest photos chart a year in the life of Hunslet in the 1960s

These wonderful photos are sure to resonate with a generation of residents who called Hunslet home in the 1960s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Apr 2024

The gallery charts a year in the life of the south Leeds suburb in 1967 and features an array of local landmarks as well as travelled streets which remain part of the community to this day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

This view from July 1967 looks from the end of Parnaby Street onto Parnaby Crescent. On the left edge, industrial premises are visible. Numbers on Parnaby Crescent run from the left in ascending order to number 23 on the right which is next door to the Parnaby Road Post Office. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Looking from Burton Road, on the left is Burton Grove with numbers 4 and 2. Moving right onto Burton Road, 4 is the 'Cockburn Tuck Shop' business of A. Gifford. Burton Terrace is on the right. This was opposite Cockburn High School. Pictured in October 1967 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Garnet Street from Burton Road in the direction of Tunstall Road in October 1967. Garnet Mount is at this corner. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Burton Road is on the left, just in from the left edge is the end of Burton Grove. The shop is number 6 Burton Road, business of T. Burton, shoe repairs. Moving right 4 Burton Road is 'Cockburn Tuck Shop' run by A. Gifford. Next, Burton Terrace the odd numbered side in view, this is looking in the direction of Tunstall Road. Pictured in October 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Double fronted house with garden, number 2 Burton View. This was the only house numbered for the even side of Burton View. The back of the house was onto Burton Road, seen here in the background, mostly to the left. The right side of the house extended to Garnet Mount, which is visible on the right. Pictured in October 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Looking from Tunstall Road to Burton View. Number 1 is on the left, 3 in the centre then 5 to the right. Number 1 has had a bathroom installed, the window and pipework can be seen on the gable end wall. There is also a side window to the attic and one on the left for 16 Burton Crescent which is immediately behind. Pictured in October 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

