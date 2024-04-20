The gallery charts a year in the life of the south Leeds suburb in 1967 and features an array of local landmarks as well as travelled streets which remain part of the community to this day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
16 honest photos chart a year in the life of Hunslet in the 1960s
These wonderful photos are sure to resonate with a generation of residents who called Hunslet home in the 1960s.
