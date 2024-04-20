6 . Hunslet in 1967

Looking from Tunstall Road to Burton View. Number 1 is on the left, 3 in the centre then 5 to the right. Number 1 has had a bathroom installed, the window and pipework can be seen on the gable end wall. There is also a side window to the attic and one on the left for 16 Burton Crescent which is immediately behind. Pictured in October 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service