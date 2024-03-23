2 . Morley in 1973

Looking south along Queen Street from the turret on the former Morley Co-op 1899 building in August 1973. On the left hand side part of Society House and the 1937 red brick Emporium can be seen. On the street there is a hearse with one following car while on the right hand side is the Yorkshire Bank then the Town Hall Buildings which include the Town Hall Barbers, the Handyman's Shop, The Town Hall Cafe (Kennedy's) and Albert Webster's butchers shop. Photo: David atkinson Archive