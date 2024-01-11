1 . Morley in 1963

Bruntcliffe crossroads looking along the A650 from Bruntcliffe Road in September 1963. On the left hand side of the photograph are some houses since demolished at the end of Nepshaw Lane. In the centre is the red brick Angel Hotel built in 1929 as a replacement for the Old Angel Hotel at the other side of the road; part of this building can still be seen on the right of the picture. This shows a two storey building; part of the Old Angel was single storey sticking out more into Bruntcliffe Lane but this has been demolished. The ice cream sign seems to suggest that the building is still being used. Behind the Old Angel is the four storey Bruntcliffe Mill but it is not known how it was being used at the time. Photo: David Atkinson Archive