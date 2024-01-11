These wonderful colour photos showcase a year in the life of Morley in the early 1960s.
1963 is the focus of this collection of memories celebrating life around the town. Landmarks, shops, pubs and schools all fall under the spotlight during a year of change as slum clearance brought new hope and expectation. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Bruntcliffe crossroads looking along the A650 from Bruntcliffe Road in September 1963. On the left hand side of the photograph are some houses since demolished at the end of Nepshaw Lane. In the centre is the red brick Angel Hotel built in 1929 as a replacement for the Old Angel Hotel at the other side of the road; part of this building can still be seen on the right of the picture. This shows a two storey building; part of the Old Angel was single storey sticking out more into Bruntcliffe Lane but this has been demolished. The ice cream sign seems to suggest that the building is still being used. Behind the Old Angel is the four storey Bruntcliffe Mill but it is not known how it was being used at the time. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Victoria Road Post Office pictured in May 1963. As part of the demolition of all the slums in Jackson Lane this sub post office was also involved. All the other houses in the terrace were empty when the picture was taken but the post office could not be moved until the new building at the other side of the entrance to the lane was ready. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
"Morla 'Oil" filled in. This is a small area of parkland outside Victoria School ; it was originally Morley Hole and had been filled in since 1950 when the last of the houses there were demolished. The photograph gives a good view of the streets of New Brighton in the background which are back-to-back terraces almost ready to be demolished at this time. The large house behind the bus has stables and quite a large garden that backs onto the back of Jos. Hirst's row. Pictured in May 1963. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Crank Mills in Station Road from the same view point as the fly-wheel lithograph in William Smith's 'Rambles About Morley', a book published in 1866. Two extra structures had been added to the gable end with the fly-wheel; first a small stone addition to house the replacement steam engine undercover, and secondly a brick and stone addition at the back of which were placed two Lancashire boilers to create the steam needed to power the machinery. These were still in use in October 1963 when the photograph was taken, as piles of small coal are outside the doors fronting the boilers. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A view across the fields towards Howden Clough Road from the A650T Wakefield-Bradford Road (Britannia Road) near its junction with Nepshaw Lane before any work had begun on the M621 motorway from Gildersome to Leeds. Pictured in September 1963. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Brunswick Street looking towards Morley Hole, seen from Dawson Hill. The building in the foreground on the right belong to Victoria Mills, while the large detatched house behind is Vivian House. To the left of this are the backs of houses which face onto Victoria Road. On the left of the picture are terraced houses which were soon to be demolished. Pictured in October 1963. Photo: David Atkinson Archive