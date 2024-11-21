South Leeds: 16 blissful photos take you back to Beeston in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT

These evocative photos turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston in the 1940s.

They feature local landmarks in the heart of the community from a much loved fish and chip shop through to newsagents in the shadow of Elland Road. They gallery also feature the devastation caused by air raids and also focus on the light industry which provided jobs for locals. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 23 of the best photos take you back to Beeston in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Looking west along Rowland Road in August 1949. C. Crookson footwear repairs are in the foreground. The ends of Clovelly Place and Clovelly Avenue are visible. A car, a man, streetlamp and telegraph pole can be seen.

1. Beeston in the 1940s

Looking west along Rowland Road in August 1949. C. Crookson footwear repairs are in the foreground. The ends of Clovelly Place and Clovelly Avenue are visible. A car, a man, streetlamp and telegraph pole can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Sunbeam Fish Shopon Rowland Road in August 1949. Westbourne Street is on the right with Sunbeam Street to the left.

2. Beeston in the 1940s

Sunbeam Fish Shopon Rowland Road in August 1949. Westbourne Street is on the right with Sunbeam Street to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A shop selling newpapers, sweets, tobacco on the corner of Heath Grove opposite Leeds United football ground. To the left are placards with headlines from the newspapers, also advertisement for Coca-Cola. Pictured in January 1940.

3. Beeston in the 1940s

A shop selling newpapers, sweets, tobacco on the corner of Heath Grove opposite Leeds United football ground. To the left are placards with headlines from the newspapers, also advertisement for Coca-Cola. Pictured in January 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Two young girls are sat in front of a garage on Town Street looking at the camera. Pictured in July 1947.

4. Beeston in the 1940s

Two young girls are sat in front of a garage on Town Street looking at the camera. Pictured in July 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
W. Watson newsagents on Town Street by the junction with Silver Street in August 1942. A boy in the foreground looks at the camera.

5. Beeston in the 1940s

W. Watson newsagents on Town Street by the junction with Silver Street in August 1942. A boy in the foreground looks at the camera. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Looking east along Rowland Road in August 1949. On the right a gas street lamp is prominent. Behind it are the junctions with Westbourne Mount, Bude Road and Clovelly Row. A telephone pole with blackout markings and two people are on the pavement. On the left, number 36/38 is Rowlands Road Working Men's Club & Institute. Two children play in the road.

6. Beeston in the 1940s

Looking east along Rowland Road in August 1949. On the right a gas street lamp is prominent. Behind it are the junctions with Westbourne Mount, Bude Road and Clovelly Row. A telephone pole with blackout markings and two people are on the pavement. On the left, number 36/38 is Rowlands Road Working Men's Club & Institute. Two children play in the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Beeston
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice