They feature local landmarks in the heart of the community from a much loved fish and chip shop through to newsagents in the shadow of Elland Road. They gallery also feature the devastation caused by air raids and also focus on the light industry which provided jobs for locals. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
South Leeds: 16 blissful photos take you back to Beeston in the 1940s
These evocative photos turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston in the 1940s.
