6 . Beeston in the 1940s

Looking east along Rowland Road in August 1949. On the right a gas street lamp is prominent. Behind it are the junctions with Westbourne Mount, Bude Road and Clovelly Row. A telephone pole with blackout markings and two people are on the pavement. On the left, number 36/38 is Rowlands Road Working Men's Club & Institute. Two children play in the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net